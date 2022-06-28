ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus Bags FORUM Earth Monitoring Satellite Contract From ESA

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Airbus SE EADSY has secured a €160 million contract for the European Space Agency’s (ESA) FORUM satellite to measure heat emitted from the Earth...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Daher Completes Its Acquisition of the Stuart, Florida Aerostructures Production Facility, Significantly Expanding the Company's Presence in North America's Aviation Industry

STUART, Fla. - July 1, 2022 - ( ) Daher has marked a major expansion of its U.S. industrial presence by acquiring the metallic and composite aerostructures assembly facility in Stuart, Florida, reinforcing the company's position as a Tier 1 supplier for aircraft manufacturers in North America and beyond. The...
STUART, FL
Benzinga

Jacobs Bags NASA's Engineering, Technology, Science Contract

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc J has secured NASA's JSC Engineering, Technology, and Science (JETS) II contract. The cost-plus-award-fee IDIQ contract has a potential base value of $1.8 billion. The contract has a total potential performance period of 10 years. Under the contract, Jacobs Technology Inc. of Tullahoma, Tennessee, will provide...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Esa#European Space Agency#Aircraft
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

In Major Blow to Vladimir Putin, Turkey Backs Sweden, Finland Joining NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization will now fast-track membership for Sweden and Finland after Turkey lifted its opposition to the Nordic countries joining the allies. What Happened: On Tuesday, during the NATO summit talks in Madrid, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts on a series of security measures to allow the two Nordic nations to progress in their bid to join the U.S.-led alliance.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Affordable Housing, Less Carbon: DOE Funds Texas A&M University 3D-Printed Hempcrete Project

The Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded Texas A&M University $3.47 million to support a project to 3D print a bio-aggregate composite consisting of hemp hurd and a lime-based binder, also known as hempcrete, a material with the potential to lower the environmental impact of traditional construction and make housing more affordable and available, reported Alyson Chapman for local media.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Benzinga

Pentagon Warns Of Serious Threat To Global Economy From Blockchain Vulnerabilities

In the Pentagon’s latest report, they reveal numerous vulnerabilities on the blockchain. What Happened: The Pentagon has released a report titled “Are Blockchains Decentralized, Unintended Centralities in Distributed Ledgers.” The report reveals a plethora of worries about the crypto industry and other sectors, intertwined with blockchain technology, such as big tech, fintech, and security.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

European Inflation Jumps While China PMI Improves

(Friday Market Open) Stock futures opened slightly lower after a historically bad first half and second quarter ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. Next week, it’s on to June unemployment and the latest signals on earnings season. Potential Market Movers. With ISM Manufacturing PMI expected after the opening...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

JBT Acquires Germany-Based Food Processing Machinery Maker Alco

John Bean Technologies Corp JBT has acquired Alco-food-machines GmbH & Co. KG, a further food processing solutions and production lines provider, for undisclosed financial terms. Alco was founded in Bad Iburg, Germany, in 1977 based on the idea of Heinz and Gertrud Algra to make the best machines in the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

SciSparc Awaiting Approval For Phase IIb Study Of Its Dronabinol Based Drug For Treatment Of Tourette Syndrome

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, has successfully completed the development of its top-tier drug candidate SCI-110 to be used in its upcoming multinational, multi-center, Phase IIb study for Tourette syndrome ("TS"). The company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

4,014 ETH Worth $4M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Wednesday a total of 4,014.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $4,295,619, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,070.04), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.44% to 30,639.41 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,936.46. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.46% to 3,767.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 1.4% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sensata Divests Qinex Business; Eyes Funding Electrification & Insights/IoT

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC ST sold its Qinex semiconductor thermal test and control business to Boyd Corporation for $219 million, including a small secondary closing. Sensata's Qinex business manufactures semiconductor burn-in test sockets and thermal control solutions. Sensata plans to continue manufacturing Qinex's products via a contract manufacturing deal with...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

California's Lithium Tax Could Upset GM, Stellantis' EV Ambitions

A proposed flat-rate tax on lithium produced in California's Salton Sea region will shelve the electric vehicle battery metal deliveries to General Motors Company GM and Stellantis N.V. STLA, Reuters reports based on industry sources. The tax may push some mining companies to exit the state entirely. The move comes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Dow Surges 200 Points; Agile Therapeutics Shares Slide

U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,977.11 while the NASDAQ rose 0.36% to 11,068.57. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.58% to 3,807.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose by 2.2%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Harsh Shah Joins Azure Power As CEO

Azure Power Global Ltd AZRE stated that Harsh Shah had joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer. On May 6, 2022, AZRE said Harsh Shah will be joining as its CEO, effective July 1, 2022. In April, the company disclosed that Ranjit Gupta had resigned as CEO and Murali...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
54K+
Followers
144K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy