First-Ever Black Effect Podcast Festival Coming To Brooklyn This Summer

The first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival is coming to Brooklyn, New York this summer in a new announcement from iHeartRadio and Charlamagne Tha God.

Taking place on Sunday, August 28 at the Avant Gardner, Brooklyn Mirage, Charlamagne Tha God will join the festival, alongside some of the Black Effect's most popular personalities for a day full of live podcast tapings and informative discussions aimed at aspiring podcasters in the Black community. The day will be hosted by comedian Lil Duval and Power 105.1 DJ and personality Nyla Symone.

The Festival will feature live podcast tapings from the Black Effect's most popular shows including " The 85 South Show ," " All The Smoke ," "We Talk Back," " Reasonably Shady ," " Black Tech Green Money ," " WHOREible Decisions" and " The Trap Nerds ." Additionally, ticket holders will hear thought-provoking and informative discussions during the event’s Women in Podcasting Panel and The Business of Podcasting Panel featuring Dollie S. Bishop, President of Production and Creative Development for the Black Effect Podcast Network and Charlamagne Tha God.

In a statement, Charlamagne Tha God explained of the upcoming festival, "The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game." He added, "I'm excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect PodcastFestival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community."

The Black Effect Podcast Festival is sponsored by Nissan who will be on-site at the festival with an engaging activation for attendees. In addition, the festival will also feature a variety of other activities and games such as a pop-up market showcasing merchandise from Black businesses, a family game room, and photo booth.

Black Effect Podcast Network partners include AT&T, BetterHelp, Hulu, Molson Coors, Nissan and State Farm. Fans can visit blackeffect.com/podfest beginning July 6 at 10 a.m. EST to purchase tickets.