Portland, OR

Police investigate shooting call in northeast Portland

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday...

katu.com

More
Related
theportlandmedium.com

Man Killed in Southeast Portland

Portland Police identified 22-year-old Geavauntae Sherman as the man residents in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood reported seeing fatally shot in Raymond Park. Last Monday neighbors were startled by loud cracks in the neighborhood around 10 p.m. After the shots came the screams. The police have not identified any suspects. One resident...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man rushed to the hospital after North Portland shooting, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police. Officers were first called to the 9400 block of North Richmond Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Halsey, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Foster child missing, police searching Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help find 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon. Cannon is a foster child and went missing on May 9, 2022. She is believed to be in danger and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, basketball shorts, and Nike slip-on shoes. Officials believe...
PORTLAND, OR
Person
Halsey
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Northeast Halsey
police1.com

Portland mayor to declare emergency, form ceasefire team to stem summer shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler plans to issue an emergency declaration to summon extra help to curb gun violence as summer gets underway. He’s also assembled a team of people who will work out of the city’s new Community Safety Division to try to better coordinate community-based outreach with police enforcement efforts for an initiative called Safer Summer PDX.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

MISSING SWIMMER IN OREGON IDENTIFIED, NOT LOCATED AFTER ADDITIONAL SEARCHES

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the river. Multnomah County, OR (Last update, June 27, 2022) - On Monday, June 27, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit and Dive Team performed additional searches for the swimmer that went missing on Sunday evening near the western edge of Lemon Island in the Columbia River.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

13-year-old killed after crash on Highway 99E near Woodburn, OSP says

WOODBURN, Ore. — A 13-year-old was killed after a crash on Highway 99E near Woodburn, according to Oregon State Police. On Tuesday just before 9:40 p.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) was called to the two-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. Investigators say a gold Chevrolet Classic, driven...
WOODBURN, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

LifeFlight adds a new helicopter base in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — With Salem's population growing to about 3 million people, demand is up for more medical resources in the Willamette Valley area. LifeFlight added a 24-hour helicopter base in Salem that provides ICU level care in the event of an emergency. LifeFlight also says this will help...
SALEM, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal 99E, Marion Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
WOODBURN, OR
KXL

Nearly 100 TriMet Bus Shelters Damaged

PORTLAND, Ore. — The glass panels on dozens of TriMet bus shelters have been damaged this month and the transit agency is scrambling to get them repaired. In June, there have been nearly 100 reports, which is more than April and May combined. “Most of the damage seems to...
PORTLAND, OR

