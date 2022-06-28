Savage Baseball Handles Lions

An area non-conference baseball showdown took place in Sigourney on Friday with the host Savages taking care of Lone Tree 12-2. Sigourney scored multiple runs in every inning that led to the mercy rule...
The final regular season contest of the year for the Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team had more twists and turns than the entire schedule leading up to it, with the Ravens scoring a 15-12 walk-off win over Danville. The game belonged to Hillcrest early as they built an 11-0 lead, and batted through the order twice in the first four frames, with one run in the first, five in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth, sitting within three outs of ending action early with the mercy rule. Luke Schrock piled up three early RBI with Jace Rempel, Seth Ours, and Noah Miller all driving in one as Hillcrest used timely hitting to capitalize on 14 free batters awarded by Bears through walks, errors and hit batters. In the fifth, the script flipped.
It’s an all-KCII area Class 1A regional softball contest to start playoff season Friday when the Highland Huskies host the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Highland wrapped up the regular season at 19-8 overall 13-3 in the Superconference north, finishing second in the division. They were 11-1 winners Thursday over Columbus in their last action. For the season, the Huskies are hitting .328 as a team with seven players at .300 or better, led by Sarah Burton’s .489 average with 45 total hits and 43 runs scored. Payton Brun has driven in a team best 25. In the circle, Highland has a team ERA of 2.89 with Grace Batcheller and Jessica Kraus combining for 28 appearances, a 19-8 record and 2.91ERA.
In a marquee matchup between KCII area baseball teams the Highland Huskies scored a road win over the Sigourney Savages 14-1 in five innings Wednesday. Highland was dominant, scoring once in the first, five times in each of the second and third innings and posting a three spot in the fifth. Sigourney got their lone tally in the fifth. At the plate, the Huskies pounded out 16 hits, with three each from Connor Grinstead, Tyler Thompson and Brenton Bonebrake. Luke Miller drove in three runs, Kaige Vonnahme and Logan Bonebrake each had two RBI, with Logan Bonebrake smacking a homer. Chase Schultz got the win on the mound, going four frames, giving up three hits, one run and striking out six. Highland is now 20-3 this year with Sigourney falling to 17-5. Both teams get ready to open the 1A playoffs this weekend.
The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team finishes up their Southeast Iowa Superconference slate Thursday when they host the Danville Bears in Kalona. The Ravens come into the game with an overall record of 10-10 and winners of three straight after a 6-3 win over Winfield-Mt. Union Tuesday. The Ravens are hitting .239 as a team, led by Luke Schrock’s .377 average with 29 total hits and 24 runs scored. Seth Ours holds the team lead with 18 RBI. On the mound, the Hillcrest team ERA is 4.07 with Luke Schrock and Ours at 6-4 on the season with a combined 3.15 ERA. Jace Rempel is 2-0 with a 0.89. Danville stands at 3-13 on the year after an 11-4 loss to West Burlington Monday. The Bears are hitting .208 this year with Henry Bellrichard at .333. Their team ERA is 5.92 with Jaden Bauer at 2.85 with a 3-2 overall record. Hillcrest has won 10 of the previous 13 in the series and five straight including a 10-5 win in 2021. You can hear all of the action live Thursday from the campus of Hillcrest Academy, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30 and first pitch at 7p.m. on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com.
Sealing a conference crown in dramatic fashion? It sounds too good to be true, but that is how it all played out for the No. 11 Sigourney softball team on Monday with an 8-7 walk off victory over Belle Plaine to clinch the outright South Iowa Cedar League title. The...
It was a wire-to-wire victory Wednesday at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks over the Washington Demons. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, the Hawks took the rivalry match by an 8-1 count. Mid-Prairie scored twice in the first with Karson Grout and Alex Bean driving in runs. The Golden Hawks added three each in the fourth and fifth innings, sending seven to the plate in each frame. In the fourth, Brady Weber drove in a run and Camron Pickard had an RBI double, in the fifth it was Grout with his second RBI hit of the day and Collin Miller bringing home a run on a fielders choice. On the other side of the ball, Grout was dominant on the hill for the Hawks, taking a perfect game into the fifth before it was broken up by a Matt Wolf two-out base hit. The Demons broke through with their run in the sixth when Isaac Vetter singled to lead it off and came home on a Lucas Kroll double against Mid-Prairie reliever Collin Miller. After the game, Mid-Prairie head coach Kyle Mullet talked about Grout’s big night and the importance of scoring early. “Karson (Grout) had his stuff and was able to locate early. He was working ahead. He’s progressively gotten better over his last three starts. His velocity also helps him. Trying to create momentum when you’re not scoring is a hard thing to do, so after last night against Bellevue we talked about getting a couple of runs, getting things to swing our way early. Tyler Helmuth I thought did an excellent job tonight behind the plate and put some balls in play. Camron Pickard had a good two-out double. Alex Bean had a good hit tonight. Will Cavanagh took charge in the outfield and game up with the big plays.”
Lost in the shuffle of a hectic college football offseason is some interesting recruiting news concerning the University of Iowa. Per a recent article from Hawkeyes Wire, the Iowa Hawkeyes have their eye on a 2024 recruit that has some serious pedigree. Kennedy Urlacher, a cornerback who plays high school...
Two Washington County softball rivals were in a tussle in Kalona on Wednesday with host Mid-Prairie rallying for a come from behind 10-5 win over Washington. As heard on KCII, both teams put plenty of traffic on the base paths in the early innings, but both pitchers worked out of jams for a 1-1 tie after two. Bella Salazar and Ella Greiner opened the third with singles for the Demons and RyLee Fishback brought the fireworks with a three run blast to left center to open a 4-1 advantage. The Golden Hawk bats that finished with 16 hits went to work in the fifth when a 5-3 deficit turned into a 6-5 lead on a bases clearing triple from Sophie Miller. The black and gold took advantage of three Demon errors in the sixth to add four insurance tallies and that was all they needed to snap a six game losing skid to their non-conference rival. Seven Hawk players managed hits on the evening with Gabi Robertson going 4-for-5 with one RBI and Sydney Knebel cleaned up going 3-for-4 with three RBI. The freshman Knebel also picked up the win in the circle tossing a complete game giving up five runs on 10 hits and striking out eight. Washington was led by Salazar going 3-for-4 with one RBI and Lauren Hinrichsen had a pair of knocks. Salazar tossed five innings and suffered the loss.
The latest chapter of the Washington and Mid-Prairie baseball rivalry is scheduled for Wednesday in Wellman when the Demons pay the Golden Hawks a visit. Washington comes into the contest with a record of 5-16 after dropping five straight including both ends of a doubleheader to Fairfield Monday. The Demons are hitting .234 collectively with four players over .300 led by Kole Williams at .379 with 25 hits and 19 RBI. The Washington team ERA is 5.63 with Isaac Vetter at 2-1 this year with a 4.09. Ethan Patterson, Luke Beenblossom, and Ethan Zieglowsky all have pitching wins this season.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from December 2021 when Xavier Nwankpa committed to the Hawkeyes. The Iowa Hawkeyes football team landed their big one. Five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from Southeast Polk committed to the team Thursday afternoon, bolstering an already strong 2023 recruiting class.
IOWA, USA — Six-on-six girls basketball in Iowa dates all the way back to the 1890s. "Not long after 1920 is when we held the first girl's state high school tournament here in Iowa and it was the first hosted anywhere in the nation," said Dr. Jennifer Sterling, a lecturer in the department of American Studies at the University of Iowa.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Big Ten voted to add USC and UCLA to the conference in 2024 onThursday. The blockbuster deal means that the conference will be going from coast to coast, beginning in the 2024-25 seasons. Commissioner Kevin Warren, released a statement, saying,. "I am thankful for...
Iowa Elite and Midwest Elite Miss United States Agriculture Shelly Gardner is back home after a recent trip to Orlando, Florida, on June 24 & 25, to compete in the National Miss United States Agriculture Pageant. Gardner excelled at the event and won her division’s area of competition of interview...
Funeral service for 86-year-old D. Norman Boshart of Wayland will be held at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wayland. Burial will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3-7p.m. Tuesday, July 5th at the Sugar Creek Mennonite Church with family present to greet friends from 5-7p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Sugar Creek Cemetery and Wayland First Responders. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant is caring for the arrangements.
A motorcyclist from Moulton, Iowa was hurt Thursday morning when the motorcycle hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle north of Kirksville. Eighteen-year old Clayton Coffman refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, 44-year old Crystal Brown of Bloomfield, Iowa, was not reported hurt.
Graveside services for 91-year-old Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts of Washington, formerly of Ainsworth will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, July 16th at Oregon Township Cemetery. Services will be followed by a meal at the Ainsworth Community Church. Friends and family are invited. Memorials may be directed to Ainsworth First Responders and the Ainsworth Community Church. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
There are several opportunities to view fireworks this upcoming Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, July 4, several towns will be...
