Doc Holiday expert to present at Georgia Writers Museum

EATONTON — Victoria Wilcox will be the Georgia Writers Museum “Meet the Author” presenter on July 19 at 7 p.m. at the museum.

Wilcox will be presenting on her pictorial biography, “The World of Doc Holliday: History & Historic Images,” released in 2020. She will be introduced by Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, a big fan of her work. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and summer Holliday “shooters” will be served at the event. Tickets will be $45 per person ($80 per couple) with food and drinks included. Wilcox’s books will be available for purchase.

Contact Georgia Writers Museum for reservations or visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.org. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Victoria Wilcox is founding director of Georgia’s Holliday-Dorsey-Fife House Museum (the antebellum home of the family of Doc Holliday, now a site on the National Register of Historic Places), where she learned the family’s untold stories of their legendary cousin and their connections to Georgia Writers Hall of Fame honoree Margaret Mitchell, author of “Gone with the Wind.” Wilcox’s work with the museum led to two decades of original research, making her a nationally recognized authority on the life of Doc Holliday.

Wilcox is the author of the documentary film “In Search of Doc Holliday” and the historical novel trilogy “The Saga of Doc Holliday” (“Southern Son,” “Dance with the Devil,” “Dead Man’s Hand”). She twice received Georgia Author of the Year honors and was named Best Historical Western Novelist by True West Magazine. Her pictorial biography “The World of Doc Holliday: History and Historic Images” was released in 2020 and honored with a Will Rogers Medallion for Western Storytelling.

Wilcox has lectured across the country, appeared in local and regional media, guested on NPR affiliates, and was featured in the Fox Network series “Legends & Lies: The Real West.” She is a member of the Western Writers of America, Women Writing the West, the Wild West History Association, the Writer’s Guild of the Booth Museum of Western Art, and has been a featured contributor to True West Magazine.

In the summer of 2017, Wilcox joined actor Val Kilmer (“Tombstone”) as guest historian at the inaugural Doc HolliDays in Tombstone, Ariz., site of the legendary O.K. Corral gunfight. In October of 2019 she returned to Tombstone as guest of the annual Helldorado Days celebration with a special appearance at the Old Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park.

One interesting footnote to her work on the legendary Doc Holliday. Holliday was a dentist before becoming a professional gambler and a star of the Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. He completed dental school at what is now the University of Pennsylvania. Victoria Wilcox is married to a dentist, giving her special insight into that part of Doc’s life.