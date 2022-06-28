Igniting Talent offers students success after school
(WTNH) – A new program in Connecticut called Igniting Talent aims to help high school students prepare for a career after graduation.
We sat down with Meghan Abate, founder of the Joe Abate Charitable Foundation, and Trevor Green, a 2022 graduate of North Branford High School, to learn more about the program and what it offers.
For more information, go to joeabatefoundation.org/igniting-talent .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 0