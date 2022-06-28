ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branford, CT

Igniting Talent offers students success after school

By Samantha Stewart
 3 days ago

(WTNH) – A new program in Connecticut called Igniting Talent aims to help high school students prepare for a career after graduation.

We sat down with Meghan Abate, founder of the Joe Abate Charitable Foundation, and Trevor Green, a 2022 graduate of North Branford High School, to learn more about the program and what it offers.

For more information, go to joeabatefoundation.org/igniting-talent .

