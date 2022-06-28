ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New law allows paid work as an option to help qualify for Bright Futures Scholarships

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida high school students will soon be able to use paid work experience to qualify for the popular Florida college scholarship Bright Futures. In the past, only unpaid volunteer work would suffice. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 461 into law on Monday in Hillsborough County in the Tampa Bay...

