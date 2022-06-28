Arkansans protest in favor of abortion rights in Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Scientists conducting research on tick-transmitted cattle diseases in Arkansas have turned up new samples of the invasive Asian longhorned tick. The Asian longhorned tick, also known as a bush tick, was found in May by Elizabeth Smith, extension entomology program tech for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, who was collecting ticks from cattle at the Savoy Research Complex. The tick was sent to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, lab for testing. APHIS is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Comments / 5