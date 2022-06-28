ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Arkansans protest in favor of abortion rights in Bentonville

KHBS
 3 days ago

www.4029tv.com

Mike C
3d ago

well, along as they're out there protesting, they're not getting pregnant. So, problem solved.

KATV

Little Rock OB/GYNs talk about women's options after abortion ban

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Amid the state of Arkansas's abolition of abortion, Little Rock doctors shared information on the options women currently have in the state. Janet Cathy, M.D. a board certified OB/GYN and clinician provider at Planned Parenthood, said she's heard a number of concerns coming from women regarding the new law.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WJTV 12

Advocates condemn killing of Mississippi transgender woman

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — LGBTQ advocates say the recent fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Black transgender woman along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast reflects a disturbing pattern of violence against an already marginalized group. According to the Human Rights Campaign, Shawmaynè Giselle Marie’s death on June 21 is at least the 18th violent killing of a transgender or gender-nonconforming […]
GULFPORT, MS
CNN

Inside Eureka Springs, the Bible Belt's LGBTQ oasis

"Not even the streets are straight" in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, as one saying goes. CNN spoke with several residents, from newer arrivals to long-established townsfolk, about why they came to the town, why it's so unique and why, in most cases, they never want to leave.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
St. Louis American

‘We expect to be sued’

Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research tracking cattle disease turns up invasive ticks in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Scientists conducting research on tick-transmitted cattle diseases in Arkansas have turned up new samples of the invasive Asian longhorned tick. The Asian longhorned tick, also known as a bush tick, was found in May by Elizabeth Smith, extension entomology program tech for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, who was collecting ticks from cattle at the Savoy Research Complex. The tick was sent to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, lab for testing. APHIS is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR

