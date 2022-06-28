ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Inside the quirkiest city in Texas: Discovering how Austin will challenge misconceptions you had about the U.S's second-largest state (you'll find no Trump stickers here, for starters)

By Cormac Connelly-smith
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

‘Shorts? This is Texas, partner!’ The ranch-hand eyed me suspiciously, impervious to the 40C heat in his double denim.

If I were anywhere else in the Lone Star state I’d worry I was about to be challenged to a showdown at High Noon.

But this is Austin, home to Virgin Atlantic’s newest US route, and a city that challenges any misconceptions of America’s second-largest state you may have been given by JR Ewing or John Wayne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ye2xD_0gOPO35400
Cormac Connelly-Smith explored Austin (above), Texas, a city that 'beats with a quirky, individual spirit'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3spLwl_0gOPO35400
Austin is home to Virgin Atlantic’s newest US route, operated by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner (left). Pictured on the right is the Virgin Atlantic Dreamliner upper-class cabin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmHVS_0gOPO35400

At times it doesn’t feel like Texas at all, from the green banks of the River Colorado that runs through town, to the fantastic eye-popping street art decorating the boujee vintage shops of South Congress Avenue.

Coding, not cattle, is big business here. Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have both set up gleaming new headquarters and the city is filled with smartphone-slinging tech pioneers.

The business traffic has led to a boom in high-class, all-glass hotels Downtown. We stayed at the Fairmont, a short distance from the bustling nightlife of Rainey Street, with a wonderful rooftop pool.

It would be unfair to label Austin as some kind of soulless Silicon Valley in a Stetson, however.

It beats with a quirky, individual spirit epitomised in the unofficial motto of ‘Keep Austin weird’ and aided by its proudly liberal politics - you’ll find no Trump stickers here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tI9AL_0gOPO35400
'At times [Austin] doesn’t feel like Texas at all, from the green banks of the River Colorado (above, passing under the Pennybacker Bridge) that runs through town, to the fantastic eye-popping street art decorating the boujee vintage shops of South Congress Avenue,' writes Cormac
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243lTe_0gOPO35400
Cormac stayed at the Fairmont (pictured), which lies a short distance from the bustling nightlife of Rainey Street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWHTT_0gOPO35400
One of the guest suites at the Fairmont Austin, which features a 'wonderful rooftop pool', Cormac notes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tcaX_0gOPO35400
Avoid the rowdy walk-in bars on ‘Dirty’ 6th Street and instead swing your hips at The Continental Club (left) on South Congress Avenue and the iconic blues joint Antone’s (right) on East 5th

Live music is a way of life and the city truly comes alive when the sun sets and the hot Texan night is awash with the sound of country, blues and rock.

Avoid the rowdy walk-in bars on ‘Dirty’ 6th Street and instead swing your hips at the more established music venues like The Continental Club on South Congress Avenue, or iconic blues joint Antone’s on East 5th.

After a night of dancing, a breakfast burrito, a combination of cheese, potatoes and egg in a tortilla wrap is a must-have, preferably topped with a fiery salsa that will wake you up better than any coffee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ERWK_0gOPO35400
Allens Boots is an emporium for everything you could need to live out your Wild West fantasy, from Stetsons to cowboy boots. Picture courtesy of Creative Commons 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYaoH_0gOPO35400
Head to Franklin, the city’s most renowned smoke shack, for beef brisket - it's 'pure melt-in-the-mouth joy', according to Cormac. Pictured right is a plate of Franklin grub. Devotees queue for hours to get served
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIYHJ_0gOPO35400

Then there’s the beef brisket, slowly barbecued for up to 15 hours over a low heat, a charred mess of pure melt-in-the-mouth joy.

Devotees queue for hours at Franklin (franklinbbq.com), the city’s most renowned smoke shack.

Of course, it would be a shame to visit Texas without at least a bit of rootin-tootin cowboy fun.

The wonderful Allens Boots (allensboots.com) is an emporium for everything you could need to live out your Wild West fantasy, from authentic Stetsons to rows of gleaming cowboy boots.

And, once you’ve got the outfit, head to the Lone Star Ranch (lonestarranchtexas.com) on the outskirts of Austin, where the team of friendly cowpokes will teach you all the lasso-throwing and horse-whispering skills you need to make it on the open range.

Even if you do arrive wearing shorts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

Austin suburb sizzles among hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin suburb sizzles with one of the hottest U.S. ZIP codes for homebuyers. 78641 in Leander landed at No. 6 among the country’s 20 hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers.
AUSTIN, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Austin :Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Austin, Texas

When visiting Austin Texas, you’ll find plenty of entertainment. There are many things to do downtown, from a farmer’s market to a river for kayaking. You’ll find plenty of dining and transportation options as well. The downtown area is an absolute must-see for all travelers. Below are a few of the best things to do in Austin. Let your imagination run wild when you visit these unique attractions. If you’re visiting Austin for the first time, here are some ideas for fun activities in the city.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Austin, TX
Eater

Where to Find Awesome Corn Dogs in Austin

There is something delightfully summery about corn dogs: hot dogs covered in cornmeal batter and deep-fried to sweet-savory perfection, all on a handy stick. It’s reminiscent of state fairs and street festivals and carnivals. The portions work well for a meal or a snack too. And, luckily, in Austin,...
AUSTIN, TX
buzznicked.com

You Can Buy A 99-Pack Of Beer In Texas Because Why Not

Austin, Texas has a new motto right now, “Keep Austin Weird”. Combine that with a local brewery wanting to create something different. And that is when the 99-pack was invented. Yup, I am not lying. This thing is 100% for real. It’s obviously making some people very happy....
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
do512.com

The Best BBQ Sides in Austin

We all have our opinions on the best BBQ in Austin. While some are diehard Franklin fans, others choose to pack up the car and drive out to Black's BBQ or other neighboring towns to attain their meat sweats. Often neglected, though, are the sides at these outstanding institutions. Potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, greens... You name it—we've got some of the best of it. Here are our picks, chosen with the help of our friends over at Yelp, for the Best BBQ Sides in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Tesla gears up for 500,000-square-foot expansion of Austin factory

Less than a year after Tesla opened its factory just outside Austin, the maker of electric vehicles is already plotting an expansion. A permit application filed June 29 with the City of Austin and approved July 1 shows Austin-based Tesla plans to build a two-floor, 500,000-square-foot space to enlarge its General Assembly 2 and General Assembly 3 operations. Currently, Tesla produces Model Y vehicles at the 2,500-acre site, which is along State Highway 130 near State Highway 71 East.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Stickers#Cowboy Boots#South Congress Avenue
92.9 NIN

Texas Has a Dinosaur Themed Car Wash and I Want to Road Trip to It

Let's go back in time to when dinosaurs ruled the world...but you also need a car wash. Looking for unique things to talk about today and stumbled on to Jurassic Wash out of Austin, Texas. Austin likes to keep things weird, but this awesome. If I was a kid I would scream to go to the dinosaur car wash if I knew this was a thing. Hell they have a freaking T-Rex spit water at your car before entering the bay.
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Carl Anthony James killed after a fiery crash on I-35 in north Austin (Austin, TX)

27-year-old Carl Anthony James killed after a fiery crash on I-35 in north Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday, authorities identified 27-year-old Carl Anthony James as the man who lost his life following a fiery crash on June 24 in north Austin. The fatal two-vehicle collision happened a little before 3 a.m. in the 14600 block of N. Interstate 35 northbound m[...]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
fox7austin.com

List of where to see Fourth of July fireworks around the Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - With dry, hot conditions continuing in the Central Texas area, attending fireworks shows rather than setting off your own fireworks may be the safest way to spend the Fourth of July holiday. If you do decide to set off your own fireworks, Travis County officials are urging...
AUSTIN, TX
electrek.co

Tesla files to expand Gigafactory Texas with giant new building

Tesla has filed with the city of Austin to expand Gigafactory Texas with a giant new 500,000-square-foot building at the site. Now Gigafactory Texas is already giant. It’s already one of the biggest buildings on Earth. The current building is equivalent to about 15 city blocks or three Pentagons...
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

456K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy