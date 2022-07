The City of Coleman Mayor and City Council invite the citizens of Coleman to attend the Induction and Oath of Office Ceremony for Marty O. Baker as the Chief of Police of the Coleman Police Department on Friday, July 1, 2022. The reception will be held at the Bill Franklin Center from 4:00-6:00 pm with the induction ceremony scheduled for 5:30 pm. Members of the Community are encouraged to attend and welcome Chief Baker.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO