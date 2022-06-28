Mary Jarvis

The latest chapter of the Washington and Mid-Prairie baseball rivalry is scheduled for Wednesday in Wellman when the Demons pay the Golden Hawks a visit. Washington comes into the contest with a record of 5-16 after dropping five straight including both ends of a doubleheader to Fairfield Monday. The Demons are hitting .234 collectively with four players over .300 led by Kole Williams at .379 with 25 hits and 19 RBI. The Washington team ERA is 5.63 with Isaac Vetter at 2-1 this year with a 4.09. Ethan Patterson, Luke Beenblossom, and Ethan Zieglowsky all have pitching wins this season.

WELLMAN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO