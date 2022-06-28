ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Mary Jarvis

By Zach Ulin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebration of life services for 83-year-old Mary Jarvis of Washington will be held at 2p.m....

Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts

Graveside services for 91-year-old Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts of Washington, formerly of Ainsworth will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, July 16th at Oregon Township Cemetery. Services will be followed by a meal at the Ainsworth Community Church. Friends and family are invited. Memorials may be directed to Ainsworth First Responders and the Ainsworth Community Church. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
Beverly Ann Johnson

Celebration of life services for 81-year-old Beverly Ann Johnson of Washington will be at 10:30a.m. Saturday, July 2nd at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, Illinois. Family will greet friends from 10a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. Memorials have been established for the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Charles Henry Pacha

A Funeral Mass for 90-year-old Charles Henry Pacha of Washington will be celebrated at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6 at St. Joseph and Cabrini Church in East Pleasant Plain. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by Washington American Legion Post 29. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5th from 6-8p.m. at St. Joseph Church. Memorials to Parkview Home Activity Fund may be left at the church or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of the arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
Dorothy M. Matthes

A private family service for 95-year-old Dorothy M. Matthes of North English will be held Friday, July 1st at 2:30p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Family will greet friends from 1:30-2:30p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Joetown. A general memorial fund has been established.
KALONA, IA
Washington County Fireworks Ordinance Reminders

Those who have purchased fireworks recently and want to shoot them off on the fourth must check the Washington City Ordinance before they do so. While residents can purchase fireworks in Washington, discharging them within city limits is unlawful; the same applies to Kalona, Riverside, and Wellman. Any illegal discharging of fireworks is considered a simple misdemeanor and can carry a fine of $250.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Gardner Wins in Orlando

Iowa Elite and Midwest Elite Miss United States Agriculture Shelly Gardner is back home after a recent trip to Orlando, Florida, on June 24 & 25, to compete in the National Miss United States Agriculture Pageant. Gardner excelled at the event and won her division’s area of competition of interview...
ORLANDO, FL
Upcoming Fireworks Displays in Southeast Iowa

There are several opportunities to view fireworks this upcoming Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, July 4, several towns will be...
WELLMAN, IA
Free COVID-19 Clinic Set for July 21st

For those looking to stay up to date on their COVID-19 shots, Washington County Public Health will provide a free vaccination clinic on July 21st at the Public Health Office on the third floor of Federation Bank. If you previously received a COVID vaccination, they recommend bringing your vaccination card to the clinic.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Season Passes Available for Washington County Fair

The Washington County Fair will run from Sunday, July 17th to Friday, July 22nd, and general admission is $10 while children ten years and younger get in for free. Season passes are also available for purchase for $25. They can be purchased at the Entrance Gate, Fareway, the Washington Chamber of Commerce, the Washington Extension Office, and from 4-H & FFA members.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Wayland to Celebrate on July 4

The City of Wayland is celebrating Independence Day in Grand Tradition. In addition to the Lions Club breakfast at the Community Center starting at 6:30 a.m., parade line-up starts at 9:30 a.m. with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. rain or shine. City of Wayland 4th of July committee member...
WAYLAND, IA
Washington Fire Responds to Attic Fire

Washington Fire was dispatched to 2345 295th St for a reported fire in the attic Saturday morning. Smoke was pouring out of the second floor when the Washington Fire Department arrived on the scene. The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported. The fire was believed to have started after lightning struck a metal antenna on the roof, which caused the initial fire in the attic before spreading to the second floor.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Hawks Host Demon Baseball Wednesday

The latest chapter of the Washington and Mid-Prairie baseball rivalry is scheduled for Wednesday in Wellman when the Demons pay the Golden Hawks a visit. Washington comes into the contest with a record of 5-16 after dropping five straight including both ends of a doubleheader to Fairfield Monday. The Demons are hitting .234 collectively with four players over .300 led by Kole Williams at .379 with 25 hits and 19 RBI. The Washington team ERA is 5.63 with Isaac Vetter at 2-1 this year with a 4.09. Ethan Patterson, Luke Beenblossom, and Ethan Zieglowsky all have pitching wins this season.
WELLMAN, IA
Two Car Wreck North of Wayland

Around 2:45 p.m. on Monday it was reported to the Washington County Safety Center that there had been a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of 320th and W55 (Wayland Road) North of Wayland. Julia Miller of Kalona was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on 320th and failed to stop...
WAYLAND, IA
Abnormally Dry Conditions Expand Across Listening Area

A stretch of above average temperatures and below average rainfall over southeast Iowa has allowed the expansion of abnormally dry conditions across the KCII listening area in late June. A comparison of maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor for the weeks of June 14th and June 21st, 2022, shows that all seven counties in the listening area are now experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with only the southern quarter of Henry county still reporting no drought related concerns. Overall 63% of Iowa is reported as normal with 25% abnormally dry, 6% experiencing moderate drought and 6% in severe drought. The drought affected areas are in the northwestern part of the state.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Huskies Host Ravens in Playoff Opener

It’s an all-KCII area Class 1A regional softball contest to start playoff season Friday when the Highland Huskies host the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Highland wrapped up the regular season at 19-8 overall 13-3 in the Superconference north, finishing second in the division. They were 11-1 winners Thursday over Columbus in their last action. For the season, the Huskies are hitting .328 as a team with seven players at .300 or better, led by Sarah Burton’s .489 average with 45 total hits and 43 runs scored. Payton Brun has driven in a team best 25. In the circle, Highland has a team ERA of 2.89 with Grace Batcheller and Jessica Kraus combining for 28 appearances, a 19-8 record and 2.91ERA.
KALONA, IA

