Bethenny Frankel just launched her new Bethenny Swim line at HSN—shop the collection

TV personality Bethenny Frankel has just announced the launch of her new HSN swimwear line, Bethenny Swim . The Real Housewives of New York star made the announcement in an Instagram post , where she sported the Bethenny Corset 1-piece Tank Swimsuit from the collection, showing off her shape. "Launching elevated, elegant, sophisticated, shaping swim to make EVERY BODY feel their best & beautiful," she said in the caption.

Bethenny Swim is just one of several celebrity-owned collections sold at HSN, including Skinnygirl , Frankel's popular apparel brand. The new swim collection includes five styles, featuring both one-pieces and bikinis in solid colors. The swimwear is size-inclusive, ranging in sizes 2 to 24W, and pieces cost no more than $60.

Frankel went on to describe the swimwear line on her Instagram story, saying it's "finally a brand that's making you feel excited to put on a bathing suit." She also got candid about her initial plans to launch the line over a year ago, but the quality of the swimwear wasn't up to par, and she didn't feel comfortable releasing it in that condition. Despite the setbacks, the line is now here and the pieces look great–check them out below.

1. Bethenny Corset 1-piece Tank Swimsuit

Show off your curves in this simple one-piece. Bethenny Swim/HSN

This swimsuit is simple and classic. It's well-fitted, allowing it to highlight every woman's curves. This one-piece is great for those who don't want to show too much skin while still looking sexy. The bathing suit comes in Blackout, emerald, and Midnight Blue. It can be purchased in regular, ranging in sizes 2 to 16, or plus, which goes from 18W to 24W. Throw this on for a relaxing beach day or lounging by the pool.

Get the Bethenny Corset 1-piece Tank Swimsuit for $59.75

2. Bethenny 1-piece Power Mesh Tank Swimsuit

Ditch the average one-piece that you wear every summer. Bethenny Swim/HSN

This bathing suit, a spin on the Corset one-piece, features mesh at the midriff and along the neckline, giving it the appearance of a monokini. The neckline also plunges, making it a bit sexier and more adult-like than the first option. This swimsuit comes in Blackout and Ruby Red, also in sizes 2 to 24W. HSN labeled it a sellout risk, urging buyers to get it before it's gone.

Get the Bethenny 1-piece Power Mesh Tank Swimsuit for $59.75

3. Bethenny Swim V-Neck Top

Bathing suit tops can provide support, too. Bethenny Swim/HSN

This v-neck top allows a bit more cleavage to be shown for those who want to show off a little skin. It also keeps you a little cooler on those hot summer days spent lying on the beach. This top comes in Blackout, Midnight Blue, and Ruby Red in sizes 2 to 24W. Instead of the usual tie, this top clasps in the back like a normal bra, which helps it remain secure while also providing support.

Get the Bethenny Swim V-Neck Top for $39.75

4. Bethenny Swim Asymmetrical Top

Go for a swim in both comfort and style. Bethenny Swim/HSN

If you don't want a typical swimsuit, then this may be what you're searching for. This asymmetrical top puts a twist on your average bathing suit while also not going over the top. This one-shoulder look is classy and trendy, making it great for both young and older women. It's available in Blackout, emerald, and Midnight Blue and comes in sizes 2 to 24W.

Get the Bethenny Swim Asymmetrical Top for $39.75

5. Bethenny Corset High-Waist Swim Bottom

High-waisted swim bottoms can be flattering for all body types. Bethenny Swim/HSN

If you plan on purchasing a Bethenny Swim top, then you'll need bottoms to complete the look. These high-waisted bottoms go perfectly with both the asymmetrical and v-neck tops. You can even mix and match by pairing them with another swimsuit top that's tucked away in your closet. They come in Blackout, emerald, Ruby Red, and Midnight Blue in sizes 2 to 24W. The simple design and solid colors make these bottoms great for any water-related activity you have planned this summer.

Get the Bethenny Corset High-Waist Swim Bottom for $39.75

