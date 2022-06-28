ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in 49er Travel Plaza shooting: sheriff

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the June 24 fatal shooting at the 49er Travel Plaza in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested Quentin Raynal Respers, 32, of Sacramento County in connection of the murder of Abrina Gabriella Abraham, 38.

Respers is known to law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office, as he is on Formal Searchable Probation until 2023 for a 2017 firearms charge.

At 3:44 a.m. on June 24, A shooting was reported at the 49er Travel Plaza where a woman, Abraham, was said to have been shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies reported locating a female with a gun shot wound and began performing life-saving measures, but she would end up dying of her wounds after being transported to an area hospital.

It is believed by law enforcement that Respers and Abraham were known to each other.

Respers is currently being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

IN THIS ARTICLE
