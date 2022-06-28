ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, IA

Highland Caps Off Season Sweep of WMU

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a season sweep for the Highland summer teams against area school Winfield-Mt. Union after the Huskies won a pair on the road in Southeast Iowa Super Conference play Monday. The baseball game was scoreless until a three run Huskie fourth and that score...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

kciiradio.com

Huskies Host Ravens in Playoff Opener

It’s an all-KCII area Class 1A regional softball contest to start playoff season Friday when the Highland Huskies host the Hillcrest Academy Ravens. Highland wrapped up the regular season at 19-8 overall 13-3 in the Superconference north, finishing second in the division. They were 11-1 winners Thursday over Columbus in their last action. For the season, the Huskies are hitting .328 as a team with seven players at .300 or better, led by Sarah Burton’s .489 average with 45 total hits and 43 runs scored. Payton Brun has driven in a team best 25. In the circle, Highland has a team ERA of 2.89 with Grace Batcheller and Jessica Kraus combining for 28 appearances, a 19-8 record and 2.91ERA.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Softball Bats Red Hot in Victory Over Demons

Two Washington County softball rivals were in a tussle in Kalona on Wednesday with host Mid-Prairie rallying for a come from behind 10-5 win over Washington. As heard on KCII, both teams put plenty of traffic on the base paths in the early innings, but both pitchers worked out of jams for a 1-1 tie after two. Bella Salazar and Ella Greiner opened the third with singles for the Demons and RyLee Fishback brought the fireworks with a three run blast to left center to open a 4-1 advantage. The Golden Hawk bats that finished with 16 hits went to work in the fifth when a 5-3 deficit turned into a 6-5 lead on a bases clearing triple from Sophie Miller. The black and gold took advantage of three Demon errors in the sixth to add four insurance tallies and that was all they needed to snap a six game losing skid to their non-conference rival. Seven Hawk players managed hits on the evening with Gabi Robertson going 4-for-5 with one RBI and Sydney Knebel cleaned up going 3-for-4 with three RBI. The freshman Knebel also picked up the win in the circle tossing a complete game giving up five runs on 10 hits and striking out eight. Washington was led by Salazar going 3-for-4 with one RBI and Lauren Hinrichsen had a pair of knocks. Salazar tossed five innings and suffered the loss.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Bears Wrap Regular Season Thursday

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team finishes up their Southeast Iowa Superconference slate Thursday when they host the Danville Bears in Kalona. The Ravens come into the game with an overall record of 10-10 and winners of three straight after a 6-3 win over Winfield-Mt. Union Tuesday. The Ravens are hitting .239 as a team, led by Luke Schrock’s .377 average with 29 total hits and 24 runs scored. Seth Ours holds the team lead with 18 RBI. On the mound, the Hillcrest team ERA is 4.07 with Luke Schrock and Ours at 6-4 on the season with a combined 3.15 ERA. Jace Rempel is 2-0 with a 0.89. Danville stands at 3-13 on the year after an 11-4 loss to West Burlington Monday. The Bears are hitting .208 this year with Henry Bellrichard at .333. Their team ERA is 5.92 with Jaden Bauer at 2.85 with a 3-2 overall record. Hillcrest has won 10 of the previous 13 in the series and five straight including a 10-5 win in 2021. You can hear all of the action live Thursday from the campus of Hillcrest Academy, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30 and first pitch at 7p.m. on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskies Make Statement Against Savages; Collect 20th Victory

In a marquee matchup between KCII area baseball teams the Highland Huskies scored a road win over the Sigourney Savages 14-1 in five innings Wednesday. Highland was dominant, scoring once in the first, five times in each of the second and third innings and posting a three spot in the fifth. Sigourney got their lone tally in the fifth. At the plate, the Huskies pounded out 16 hits, with three each from Connor Grinstead, Tyler Thompson and Brenton Bonebrake. Luke Miller drove in three runs, Kaige Vonnahme and Logan Bonebrake each had two RBI, with Logan Bonebrake smacking a homer. Chase Schultz got the win on the mound, going four frames, giving up three hits, one run and striking out six. Highland is now 20-3 this year with Sigourney falling to 17-5. Both teams get ready to open the 1A playoffs this weekend.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Win Rivalry Match Against Demons

It was a wire-to-wire victory Wednesday at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks over the Washington Demons. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, the Hawks took the rivalry match by an 8-1 count. Mid-Prairie scored twice in the first with Karson Grout and Alex Bean driving in runs. The Golden Hawks added three each in the fourth and fifth innings, sending seven to the plate in each frame. In the fourth, Brady Weber drove in a run and Camron Pickard had an RBI double, in the fifth it was Grout with his second RBI hit of the day and Collin Miller bringing home a run on a fielders choice. On the other side of the ball, Grout was dominant on the hill for the Hawks, taking a perfect game into the fifth before it was broken up by a Matt Wolf two-out base hit. The Demons broke through with their run in the sixth when Isaac Vetter singled to lead it off and came home on a Lucas Kroll double against Mid-Prairie reliever Collin Miller. After the game, Mid-Prairie head coach Kyle Mullet talked about Grout’s big night and the importance of scoring early. “Karson (Grout) had his stuff and was able to locate early. He was working ahead. He’s progressively gotten better over his last three starts. His velocity also helps him. Trying to create momentum when you’re not scoring is a hard thing to do, so after last night against Bellevue we talked about getting a couple of runs, getting things to swing our way early. Tyler Helmuth I thought did an excellent job tonight behind the plate and put some balls in play. Camron Pickard had a good two-out double. Alex Bean had a good hit tonight. Will Cavanagh took charge in the outfield and game up with the big plays.”
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Rempel Walk-off Saves Ravens

The final regular season contest of the year for the Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team had more twists and turns than the entire schedule leading up to it, with the Ravens scoring a 15-12 walk-off win over Danville. The game belonged to Hillcrest early as they built an 11-0 lead, and batted through the order twice in the first four frames, with one run in the first, five in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth, sitting within three outs of ending action early with the mercy rule. Luke Schrock piled up three early RBI with Jace Rempel, Seth Ours, and Noah Miller all driving in one as Hillcrest used timely hitting to capitalize on 14 free batters awarded by Bears through walks, errors and hit batters. In the fifth, the script flipped.
DANVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Wolves Split Twin Bill

Hillcrest Academy hosted Superconference baseball and softball action Tuesday as the Ravens entertained the visiting Winfield-Mt. Union teams on Senior Night. The Wolves spoiled the Raven girls’ celebration in an 11-7 win. WMU got out of the gates quickly, scoring twice in the first with Josie Nelson and Anna Anderson scoring on RBI hits from Jobey Malone and Makia Lower. In the second, the Wolves batted around putting a four spot on the board with six total hits including RBI from Keely Malone, Jobie Malone and Lower to build a 6-0 advantage. Hillcrest countered with two in the bottom half to climb within four as Morgyn Nafziger and Esther Hughes came around to score. The Wolves answer was swift, batting through the lineup again with four runs in the fourth. They would add another in the fifth to make it 11-2 and that’s where the score stood until the seventh when the Ravens would catch fire. Hillcrest sent all nine to the plate, scoring five times on five hits in the frame to pull within 11-7 before WMU recorded the final out. After the contest, WMU head coach Scott McCarty talked about his team’s play overall and individual standouts. “Makia Lower did what she needed to do with the stick and what the team needs. I didn’t realize that she went five for five so good for her. Those are always fun nights. For about 6 1/3 innings she was pretty dominant in the circle. Great night for her. Keely Malone did a really nice job for us out in center field. Anna (Anderson) does a nice job for us behind the plate. Melina Oepping, she hits the ball pretty well. She drew a walk, she was able to get on. What a way to cap the regular season, for our girls to end on a winning note as we move into our district game on Friday.”
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Gardner Wins in Orlando

Iowa Elite and Midwest Elite Miss United States Agriculture Shelly Gardner is back home after a recent trip to Orlando, Florida, on June 24 & 25, to compete in the National Miss United States Agriculture Pageant. Gardner excelled at the event and won her division’s area of competition of interview...
ORLANDO, FL
kciiradio.com

Upcoming Fireworks Displays in Southeast Iowa

There are several opportunities to view fireworks this upcoming Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, July 4, several towns will be...
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Abnormally Dry Conditions Expand Across Listening Area

A stretch of above average temperatures and below average rainfall over southeast Iowa has allowed the expansion of abnormally dry conditions across the KCII listening area in late June. A comparison of maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor for the weeks of June 14th and June 21st, 2022, shows that all seven counties in the listening area are now experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with only the southern quarter of Henry county still reporting no drought related concerns. Overall 63% of Iowa is reported as normal with 25% abnormally dry, 6% experiencing moderate drought and 6% in severe drought. The drought affected areas are in the northwestern part of the state.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland Road Detour Has Ended

The detour that started back in April on W55 (Wayland Road) between Highway 78 and 320th Street has ended. Box culvert replacement and shoulder widening are now completed. The asphalt contractor was able to do the widening needed and to get the first lift of asphalt down. Drivers should note there are no pavement markings at this time.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland to Celebrate on July 4

The City of Wayland is celebrating Independence Day in Grand Tradition. In addition to the Lions Club breakfast at the Community Center starting at 6:30 a.m., parade line-up starts at 9:30 a.m. with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. rain or shine. City of Wayland 4th of July committee member...
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Season Passes Available for Washington County Fair

The Washington County Fair will run from Sunday, July 17th to Friday, July 22nd, and general admission is $10 while children ten years and younger get in for free. Season passes are also available for purchase for $25. They can be purchased at the Entrance Gate, Fareway, the Washington Chamber of Commerce, the Washington Extension Office, and from 4-H & FFA members.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Charles Henry Pacha

A Funeral Mass for 90-year-old Charles Henry Pacha of Washington will be celebrated at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, July 6 at St. Joseph and Cabrini Church in East Pleasant Plain. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by Washington American Legion Post 29. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5th from 6-8p.m. at St. Joseph Church. Memorials to Parkview Home Activity Fund may be left at the church or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of the arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts

Graveside services for 91-year-old Patricia “Pat” Maxine Roberts of Washington, formerly of Ainsworth will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, July 16th at Oregon Township Cemetery. Services will be followed by a meal at the Ainsworth Community Church. Friends and family are invited. Memorials may be directed to Ainsworth First Responders and the Ainsworth Community Church. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Two Car Wreck North of Wayland

Around 2:45 p.m. on Monday it was reported to the Washington County Safety Center that there had been a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of 320th and W55 (Wayland Road) North of Wayland. Julia Miller of Kalona was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on 320th and failed to stop...
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Fireworks Ordinance Reminders

Those who have purchased fireworks recently and want to shoot them off on the fourth must check the Washington City Ordinance before they do so. While residents can purchase fireworks in Washington, discharging them within city limits is unlawful; the same applies to Kalona, Riverside, and Wellman. Any illegal discharging of fireworks is considered a simple misdemeanor and can carry a fine of $250.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

