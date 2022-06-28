ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jefferson Police Report June 27, 2022

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:22am: A Traffic Stop at Maple and Monroe Streets resulted in Tyler Day of Jefferson being cited for, “Operation without Registration.”. 12:11pm: Demedrious Lyons reported he believed someone had entered his residence at 405 South Chestnut Street, without his permission. Nothing was missing from the property. The officer is...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report June 30, 2022

10:55am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a two-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of North Elm Street. 11:35am: A deputy assisted the Boone County Sheriff’s Office with unlocking a car with a child in the car in the 100 block of 2nd Street, Beaver. 6:23pm: A...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Police Department Report June 30, 2022

It should be noted that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrest: Emma Rose Fedler, age 30, 1107 Luther Dr., Adel, was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated. 06-08-2022. Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of R Av and Highway...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Chief Goes Over Consequences If Illegal Fireworks Are Shot Off

As the 4th of July holiday approaches, Jefferson residents are reminded that consumer fireworks are illegal to shoot off within city limits. Police Chief Mark Clouse talks about the consequences if an officer finds you shooting off any fireworks that make an “explosive” noise without a previously approved permit to do so by the city council.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 1, 2022

Otabek Yuldashev, Aurora, Co, was driving east bound on I80 near the 111 mile marker, when he hit a guardrail in a construction zone. This disabled his semi and he was unable to go any further. No injuries were reported. Damage to the semi was estimated at $20000. Damage to the guardrail was estimated at $3000. The vehicle was towed from the scene. He was also cited for Failure To Maintain Control.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Chestnut Street#Oak Street#Orchard Street#Law Enforcement#Jefferson Police Report#Monroe Streets#Chevrolet#The Sheriff S Office
WHO 13

2 arrested in Des Moines woman’s June murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people are now charged with murder in the June shooting death of a Des Moines woman. Rashawn Evans of Altoona and Lyzaiah Treadwell of Des Moines, both 21, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola, according to the Des Moines Police Department. They were booked […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

An Early Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Two Counts Of Animal Neglect

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports they have arrested an Early woman today (Thursday) for criminal mischief. According to authorities, 33-year-old Elana May Laber was taken into custody after deputies responded to two hog confinement sites located approximately one-half mile from each other in the 2400 block of Otter Ave. Law enforcement says they received reports that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered between the two sites, and during the investigation, deputies interviewed Laber, who is employed to maintain both sites. Laber first told law enforcement that someone shut off the breakers that controlled the electricity, ultimately causing the death of the pigs. It was determined after an inspection that the animals had been dead for at least a week, and Laber later told authorities that she knew the pigs had been dead. Officials report that the animals had no access to feed or water. The pigs are owned by Corey AGR Inc. from Lytton, and an estimated $150,000 was lost due to the death. Laber was taken into custody on two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony, and two counts of livestock neglect, a simple misdemeanor. Laber is currently being held in the Sac County Jail on a $22,000 cash bond.
SAC COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Altoona Man Charged With Attempted Murder and Kidnapping

An Altoona man arrested in Melcher-Dallas on June 20 has had his charges modified. . Fifty-three-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, was initially charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree and Aggravated Misdemeanor, and two counts of Child Endangerment and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
ALTOONA, IA
WHO 13

Sheriff: Missing Madison County girl located safe

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Kamryn Levine has been found safe and returned to her rural St. Charles home. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the case. The Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for information that helped locate her. No other details were released. MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison […]
MADISON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Elderly driver seriously injured in I-235 exit ramp crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Garbage truck fire brings rapid response Tuesday in Adel

ADEL, Iowa — A fire broke out in an Ankeny Sanitation garbage truck near the Dallas County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Court Street. The truck driver jettisoned the load of garbage in the...
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines woman helped scam elderly woman out of almost $3,000

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman faces dependent adult abuse charges after police say she scammed an elderly victim out of money. Court records show Keisha Harvey would get checks from the victim, cash the checks and then buy gift cards for a scammer. Records say Harvey also took some of the money for herself.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Man Sentenced For Illegally Obtaining Medical Information

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man will spend 27 months in prison for illegally obtaining health information on another person. Forty-nine-year-old Dustin Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to wrongfully obtain and disclose individually identifiable health information. According to court documents, Ortiz conspired with a then-employee of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Des Moines to obtain the records on the victim’s mental health conditions and medications. Ortiz then gave the records to a third party. The court information says the intent was to use the health information for personal gain and malicious harm — making it a felony.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Several individuals arrested for burglary and theft in Cass County

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted four search warrants in Atlantic from June 24th to June 26th after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary at a rural address in Cass County on June 22nd. Stolen items were located at all four of the addresses where warrants were served. The Atlantic Police Department assisted with the search warrants.
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigating crash between car and bicycle

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police investigated a car versus bicycle crash on Thursday. The crash occurred along Southeast Fifth Street between Porter and Kenyon avenues. Southeast Fifth Street was temporarily closed, but has reopened.
Western Iowa Today

Missing Teenage Girl Found Alive

(Winterset, IA) — A teenage girl that went missing Monday in Madison County is alive and well. Fifteen-year-old Kamryn Levine was last seen Sunday night in her home in St. Charles shortly before bedtime but was nowhere to be found Monday morning. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says she was later found safe and returned to her home.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Structure Fire Results In Total Loss In Stuart Wednesday

There was a structure fire in rural Stuart early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Stuart Fire Department, they responded to the fire at 1:56 pm on 1946 Trenton Avenue in Adair County. The fire department says the structure was considered to be a total loss with an unknown cause of the fire. There was no one hurt from the incident.
STUART, IA
WHO 13

Police: Des Moines QuikTrip robbery suspect fled on bike

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after an east side convenience store was robbed early Monday morning. It happened at the QuikTrip at 1000 E. University Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. The suspect did not display a weapon but implied that he had one, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Drug Dealer Found Hiding In West Des Moines Bathtub Sentenced

(Des Moines, IA) -- A suspected drug-dealer found hiding in a West Des Moines bathtub has been sentenced to 30-years in prison. Investigators say 36-year-old Marcus Burrage was convicted of trafficking heroin in Ames and Nevada. Officers found drug trafficking evidence in Buragge's Nevada apartment in 2018. Police arrested him at a West Des Moines motel, where he was found hiding in a bathtub. Investigators say while waiting for trial, Burrage punched a Polk County Jailer in the back of the head and bragged about it. The jailer suffered serious injuries. Burrage was charged with assaulting a correctional officer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy