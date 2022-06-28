ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER- Blue Skies Shinin’ On Me

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

For the end of June, not a bad day today. Still watching the extended to see how your 4th of July is going to pan out as a disturbance is forecasted to come through.

But for today:

Today Sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wilson County Source

MISSING PERSON CANCELED: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr.

June 27, 2022, 4:00 pm: BOLO Canceled! 32-year-old Alyssa Douglas has been safely located. MISSING PERSON: Alyssa Douglas, 32. was last seen at the Waffle House on Armory Dr. on June 19. Douglas has a medical condition that requires medication. Douglas was last seen wearing a purple hoodie and rain boots. She is 5’8″ and […] The post MISSING PERSON CANCELED: Alyssa Douglas Last Seen at Waffle House on Armory Dr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

Apple is Partnering with Boys and Girls Club to Offer Free Summer Coding Camp for Students in the Nashville Area

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) is thrilled to offer for the second year, Code Academy, free to all youth in Middle Tennessee. Code Academy uses curriculum developed with Apple to teach foundational concepts of computer coding that prepares youth for a future career in computer science. The purpose of Code Academy is to ensure all children and teens have opportunities […] The post Apple is Partnering with Boys and Girls Club to Offer Free Summer Coding Camp for Students in the Nashville Area appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

