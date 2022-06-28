ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greene County Sheriff’s Report June 27, 2022

By Coltrane Carlson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article9:28am: A deputy conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of State Street, Scranton. 12:10pm: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on 220th Street near W Avenue. 1:08pm: The Sheriff, deputies, Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Fire Department, and Greene County Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident on 220th Street and...

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 1, 2022

Otabek Yuldashev, Aurora, Co, was driving east bound on I80 near the 111 mile marker, when he hit a guardrail in a construction zone. This disabled his semi and he was unable to go any further. No injuries were reported. Damage to the semi was estimated at $20000. Damage to the guardrail was estimated at $3000. The vehicle was towed from the scene. He was also cited for Failure To Maintain Control.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Jefferson Police Chief Goes Over Consequences If Illegal Fireworks Are Shot Off

As the 4th of July holiday approaches, Jefferson residents are reminded that consumer fireworks are illegal to shoot off within city limits. Police Chief Mark Clouse talks about the consequences if an officer finds you shooting off any fireworks that make an “explosive” noise without a previously approved permit to do so by the city council.
JEFFERSON, IA
Adel Police Department Report June 30, 2022

It should be noted that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrest: Emma Rose Fedler, age 30, 1107 Luther Dr., Adel, was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated. 06-08-2022. Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of R Av and Highway...
PERRY, IA
Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Two Separate Vehicle Crashes Monday

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate vehicle crashes Monday. The first incident happened at 1:08pm on Highway 30 and Orchard Avenue. Twenty-one-year-old Padyn Reep of Panama was traveling east on the highway in a 2004 Chrysler Sebring. Reep didn’t see a stopped 2018 Ford F-150 truck that was driven by 75-year-old Gary Fitzgerald of Texas and she rear-ended the truck. Fitzgerald and a passenger were taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance with minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and Reep was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
2 arrested in Des Moines woman’s June murder

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two people are now charged with murder in the June shooting death of a Des Moines woman. Rashawn Evans of Altoona and Lyzaiah Treadwell of Des Moines, both 21, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Elizabeth Arzola, according to the Des Moines Police Department. They were booked […]
DES MOINES, IA
Guthrie County July 4th Closures

Guthrie County will celebrate the Fourth of July and many offices will be closed due to holiday. The city offices in Guthrie Center, Panora and Stuart will be closed Monday. The Guthrie County Courthouse, Guthrie County Extension Office and all the post offices will be closed Monday. Guthrie Center’s Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library and Panora Library are both closed Monday.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
An Early Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Two Counts Of Animal Neglect

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports they have arrested an Early woman today (Thursday) for criminal mischief. According to authorities, 33-year-old Elana May Laber was taken into custody after deputies responded to two hog confinement sites located approximately one-half mile from each other in the 2400 block of Otter Ave. Law enforcement says they received reports that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered between the two sites, and during the investigation, deputies interviewed Laber, who is employed to maintain both sites. Laber first told law enforcement that someone shut off the breakers that controlled the electricity, ultimately causing the death of the pigs. It was determined after an inspection that the animals had been dead for at least a week, and Laber later told authorities that she knew the pigs had been dead. Officials report that the animals had no access to feed or water. The pigs are owned by Corey AGR Inc. from Lytton, and an estimated $150,000 was lost due to the death. Laber was taken into custody on two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony, and two counts of livestock neglect, a simple misdemeanor. Laber is currently being held in the Sac County Jail on a $22,000 cash bond.
SAC COUNTY, IA
Structure Fire Results In Total Loss In Stuart Wednesday

There was a structure fire in rural Stuart early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Stuart Fire Department, they responded to the fire at 1:56 pm on 1946 Trenton Avenue in Adair County. The fire department says the structure was considered to be a total loss with an unknown cause of the fire. There was no one hurt from the incident.
STUART, IA
Adel Fire Department Responds To Fire Call Tuesday Afternoon

The Adel Fire Department responded to a call for a fire Tuesday afternoon in Adel. Fire Chief Braden Nemechek says at approximately 1 p.m. they received a call for a garbage truck that was thought to be on fire. Nemechek says before they arrived the garbage truck driver was able to dump the load, which was the source of the fire, and it was burning in the parking lot next to World Liquor and Tobacco + Vapors just off of Court Street in Adel.
ADEL, IA
Elderly driver seriously injured in I-235 exit ramp crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
Grand Junction Fire and Rescue to Serve Fundraising Meal

There will be a fundraising meal happening this weekend in Greene County for a worthy cause. The Grand Junction Fire and Rescue Departments are hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday. From 6-10am, everyone is invited to enjoy all you can eat pancakes, sausage patties and eggs, along with milk, orange juice and coffee will be available. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids over five years old and those five and under can eat for free.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Fireworks Ordinance Reminders for Communities in Guthrie County

A reminder for Guthrie County residents of the local fireworks ordinance for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday in some of the communities. In the City of Stuart, residents are allowed to sell, purchase, and discharge fireworks from now until July 8th. Fireworks are only allowed to be discharged daily from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. until July 8th.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Sheriff: Missing Madison County girl located safe

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Kamryn Levine has been found safe and returned to her rural St. Charles home. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the case. The Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for information that helped locate her. No other details were released. MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison […]
MADISON COUNTY, IA
1000 dead pigs found at Sac County hog confinement sites

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — An employee for two hog confinement sites was arrested for livestock neglect after law enforcement discovered over 1000 dead pigs between the sites on Thursday. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of dead pigs in the 2400 mile of Otter Ave. Law enforcement interviewed Elana May Laber, 33, […]
SAC COUNTY, IA
4th of July Celebrations in Greene County

There are a couple of opportunities for some entertainment on Independence Day in Greene County. The Churdan Library is hosting a “Treats and Tunes” event on Monday. They will be serving ice cream sundaes, brownie a la modes or root beer floats for a free will donation starting at 6:30pm at the city park. The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for the library’s ongoing programming and operating expenses. Then at 7pm will be a patriotic performance by the Town and Country Band also at the city park. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the “Treats and Tunes” event in Churdan.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Man Sentenced For Illegally Obtaining Medical Information

(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines man will spend 27 months in prison for illegally obtaining health information on another person. Forty-nine-year-old Dustin Ortiz pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to wrongfully obtain and disclose individually identifiable health information. According to court documents, Ortiz conspired with a then-employee of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Des Moines to obtain the records on the victim’s mental health conditions and medications. Ortiz then gave the records to a third party. The court information says the intent was to use the health information for personal gain and malicious harm — making it a felony.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines police investigating crash between car and bicycle

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police investigated a car versus bicycle crash on Thursday. The crash occurred along Southeast Fifth Street between Porter and Kenyon avenues. Southeast Fifth Street was temporarily closed, but has reopened.

