Alaska native is Swanville’s new superintendent

Taking over from retiring Swanville Supt. Gene Harthan is Supt. Travis Hensch. It is a job he is more than ready for and is looking forward to getting to know the students, staff, parents and the community.

“I love small schools. I’ve grown up in one and I always wanted to stay at a small school,” he said.

Reminiscing to when he interviewed with the Swanville School Board and getting a closer feel of the school, Hensch said he knew he wanted the position.

“I just loved the atmosphere of the building, of the community and the atmosphere that the school board created during the interview process. It was very inviting,” he said.

Hensch said in talking with Harthan and learning he had been with the district for 45 years spoke volumes.

“With somebody that sticks around that long, the school district itself must really good and stable. It was the same with Principal Sheryl Johnson. She’s been there a long time, too,” he said.

When it comes to serving as the district’s new superintendent, Hensch said people can expect him to be involved and highly visible. He also enjoys helping others, whether it is an encouraging word or helping the custodial staff setting up for an event. He likes helping people succeed with their own personal goals, as well, he said.

The passion for working in education has been with Hensch for a long time. Looking back, it was his dad, Frank, an elementary teacher, who inspired him. Hensch also always enjoyed helping kids out. Once in high school, he helped coach youth sports and also served on the student council as the student body president.

“Education has just always been in me,” he said.

Although Hensch grew up in Bethel, Alaska, both his parents, Frank and Pat, were from the Brooten area. Because of the familiar ties to Minnesota, Hensch said the family visited Minnesota often during the summers. It was also in Minnesota, he fell in love with a girl from Ada — Shana, whom he later married.

“We got married two weeks out of college, so the family, her family and my extended family, are what kept drawing me back to Minnesota,” he said.

Together, he and Shana, have three children, Bryce, Brandy and Breck.

Hensch graduated from the Bemidji State University in 1998, with a bachelor’s degree to teach high school English. Initially, he had intended to pursue a business agree with a minor in Russian, a language he roughly speaks as Russia is located only about 55 miles from the northwestern state.

“I figured that by studying English, it would just help with communications,” he said.

However, as time went by when Hensch was studying at Bemidji State University, he eventually decided to switch paths. As a result, he remained in education and started coaching JV boys basketball at the Laporte High School in Laporte while he was still a student at Bemidji State.

Sports is something Hensch has enjoyed for a long time. Not only watching different events, but participating, as well. During his high school years, he was involved in all the sports his school district had to offer — cross-country in the fall, basketball in the early winter and wrestling in the late winter. The district didn’t have any spring sports, he said.

Later, he played baseball at Bemidji State.

Hensch moved to Minnesota in 2003, and started teaching high school English in Wadena - Deer Creek Public Schools. He also served as a head boys basketball coach and as a JV softball coach.

For the last four years, Hensch has worked as the community director and activities director for the Walker - Hackensack - Akeley School District. In many ways, it prepared him for the superintendent position, a goal he had set for himself. Hench said he also knew that he wanted to return to Central Minnesota at some point, so it was a perfect opportunity when the Swanville superintendent position became available.

Hensch said he received his superintendent license from the Minnesota Department of Education the same day he was offered the superintendent position in Swanville.

When he isn’t involved in the educational setting, Hensch enjoys spending time with his wife and their children. Both he and Shana are also quite outdoorsy and like to go kayaking, fishing, snowshoeing, cross-country skiiing and more. For a couple of weeks or so during the summer, Hensch runs a halibut fishing boat in Alaska.