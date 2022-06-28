ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

UPDATE: Trial for Two Rivers Man Ends in Mistrial

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial which was scheduled for this week for the Two Rivers man charged in the death of a two-month-old baby has ended...

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Ke’Shode Z. Walker, 24, Manitowoc, Deliver Schedule I, II Narcotics (Fentanyl) Second and Subsequent Offense on 7/9/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total sentence of six and one-half (6 1/2) years, eighteen (18) months initial confinement, followed by five (5) years extended supervision. Conditions of extended supervision are: 1) Maintain absolute sobriety; 2) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 4) Have no contact with Elijah Manning; 5) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 6) Have no possession of any weapons; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Court finds the defendant is eligible for the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Defendant has 286 days sentence credit. Court orders the destruction of the firearm.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Daily Arrest Records - June 30, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, June 30, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Jury Trial Begins for Two Rivers Man Accused of Killing an Infant

Nearly four and a half years after the death of an infant in Two Rivers, the man accused of killing the child is in front of a jury this week. Matthew Brown-Edwards is facing charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Abuse Recklessly Causing Great Harm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
TWO RIVERS, WI
Two Rivers, WI
Two Rivers, WI
Four arrested in check cashing scheme

Three men from Georgia and another from Green Bay were arrested Thursday afternoon in Kewaunee County for trying to cash a fraudulent check. The Bank of Luxemburg-Dyckesville Branch made the initial call to Kewaunee County Dispatch just before 2:30 p.m. about a man attempting to cash a fraudulent check. He was gone by the time law enforcement showed up, but bank employees called again when the man came back. He left again and was seen entering a sports utility vehicle parked on the road.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Sheriff IDs I-43 Accident Victim

The lone occupant killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-43 early Monday morning has been identified. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Francisco Escobar of Sheboygan was driving northbound on the interstate near Foster Road at Oostburg when his vehicle entered the median, striking a guard rail and rolling over several times. Escobar was pronounced dead at the scene and I-43 had to be shut down for several hours while the scene was cleared. Officials suspect alcohol was a factor and the accident remains under investigation.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
29-year-old Oshkosh man arrested for 1st offense OWI

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man from Oshkosh has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his first offense. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, on Tuesday at 6:44 p.m., Outagamie County was attempting to find a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. They were able to locate a vehicle that was driving all over the road by using the DOT cameras.
OSHKOSH, WI
Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office Reports Imitation Scam

While imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, it can also cost people money. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of people receiving phone calls from people claiming to be a part of the Department. The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents that they will...
Neighbor calls in Two Rivers garage fire, estimated $10k in damages

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that happened Thursday around 4 p.m. According to a release, the department was dispatched at 4:08 p.m. for a garage fire with smoke and flames visible on 19th Street in Two Rivers. They saw heavy smoke coming from the detached garage and a significant fire inside.
TWO RIVERS, WI
Street Sign Theft on the Rise in Door County

The rate at which street signs are being stolen in Door County is on the rise. According to the Door County Highway Commissioner, Thad Ash, there are no specific signs that are being targeted. They have seen stop signs, stop ahead signs, and dead-end signs stollen, but he did say...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Green Bay police surround Baird Street home

It has been a journey for 15 local scouts who were on the Amtrak train that derailed in a crash Monday. Here are extended interviews with the boys. The county saw an increase in overdose deaths and had limited places to store bodies. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Why the county...
GREEN BAY, WI
UPDATE: 12-year-old from Town of Scott found, deputies report

SCOTT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the 12-year-old has been found. Deputies said he first went missing on Monday and explained he is safe. They ended by saying “thank you” in all caps. Original: Missing 12-year-old juvenile from Town of Scott, BCSO...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Search for missing and endangered 27-year-old over

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice has given an update on the missing and endangered 27-year-old from the Village of Allouez. Darice Lauren Marie White was located safely at a residence in Alabama. No further information was provided. Brown County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Two Rivers Garage Catches Fire, None Injured

There were no injuries reported following a fire yesterday (June 30th) in Two Rivers. The Two Rivers Fire Department was called to the 1800 block of 19th Street just after 4:00 yesterday afternoon on a report of a garage fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene, and noted smoke was...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Green Bay Police Seeing a Rise in the Use of Ghost Guns

The use of so-called ghost guns is on the rise across the state, and specifically in Green Bay. While the biggest issue can be found in Milwaukee, where 45 such guns have been recovered so far this year, compared to 37 last year and 8 in 2020, Green Bay police are also finding them.
GREEN BAY, WI
Two arrested after disturbance at Green Bay hotel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken into custody following an incident on Green Bay’s east side Monday night. Officers responded to a neighborhood on Doty Street near the intersection with Roosevelt. Police tell us there was a disturbance at a hotel just before 10:30 p.m. A...
GREEN BAY, WI
Black Bear Hit By Car Near Waldo

WALDO, Wis. (WHBL) – The Black Bear that was spotted in Beechwood and Parnell two weeks ago is dead. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the animal was hit by an SUV on Highway 57 near Waldo early this morning. The department had taken reports earlier this week that it was in the Adell area. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured. It was one week ago that another black bear was hit on I-43 in Waukesha county.
WALDO, WI

