Little Falls, MN

New Little Falls superintendent returns to his roots

By By Sheila Bergren Staff Writer
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

Native to Little Falls Supt. Greg Johnson is thrilled to return to his roots. As Supt. Stephen Jones retires, June 30, Johnson will take over his position as superintendent of the Little Falls School District.

“I was born and raised in Little Falls, so it’s my hometown. I graduated from high school here, went to elementary and middle school, the whole nine yards. I had a fabulous experience,” he said.

Prior to returning to Little Falls, Johnson worked as a superintendent for Albany Area Schools since 2014. Johnson said that although he wasn’t looking for a change at the time, when the position opened up in the Little Falls School District, it was too good of an opportunity to pass it by.

“Seeing your hometown school district superintendent’s position open up certainly was a huge attraction. Talking to some people that I know that work within the district and doing a little bit deeper dive into how this school district functions just really grew my excitement in wanting to pursue the position,” he said.

Johnson’s parents, Bob and Judi, also live north of Little Falls, which meant he and his wife, Keri, could visit them more often.

“We wanted to be closer to them. It’s not like Albany is five states away, but it’s different when you can drive to your parents’ house when they’re five minutes away versus 50 minutes away,” he said.

Both Keri and Johnson graduated from the Little Falls Community High School — he in 1985 and she in 1990.

“I’m always proud to point out that, although I used to think I was an OK athlete, she was a much better athlete. She was inducted in the Little Falls Athletic Hall of Fame, won like 14 letters in the sports she did when she was in high school and was an all-state basketball player. She played basketball, ran track and was in tennis,” he said.

Johnson said he played football, basketball and baseball during his high school years.

After Johnson graduated from high school, he attended Minnesota State University in Moorhead. It was during his first year that he had the opportunity to explore in what direction he wanted to go.

“I knew going into college education working with children was definitely something I thought about doing,” he said.

He also had the opportunity to experience some practical work in some elementary schools, which really solidified his interest in the field of education and to follow through, he said.

Johnson student taught at Robert Asp Elementary School in Moorhead in the fall of 1989. That same year in December, he graduated from the Minnesota State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

He then returned to Little Falls, lived at home with his parents and substitute taught in the elementary, middle and high schools in the Little Falls School District from January 1990 to May 1990. He also coached ninth grade baseball during this time, he said.

Johnson’s adventures in education led him back to Moorhead the summer of 1990 after he was re-hired to work at the Robert Asp Elementary School. However, after six years of teaching at the school, Johnson embraced a new position — as the K-12 principal at Swanville Public Schools. At that time, Swanville’s retiring Supt. Gene Harthan served as a shared superintendent for both Swanville and Upsala School Districts, Johnson said.

“It was a good experience,” he said.

The following year, the St. Cloud School District had four elementary principal positions opened and while Johnson liked working in the Swanville School District, he said he wanted more to be an elementary principal.

“That’s where my experience was — in elementary, so as much as I loved the small town of Swanville and the people there, I knew it was an opportunity to be an elementary principal,” he said.

Johnson was hired as an elementary principal at Lincoln Elementary School in the early 2000s. Located on the east side of St. Cloud, Johnson said the school had a high percentage of free and reduced lunches and about 60% of the students turned over every year. Many families also faced the hardships that poverty brings.

“It was a school that was unique and we really had to work hard to make sure that we honed in on what I would say was the basic needs of our students. Not just reading, math, social and science, but really into caring for kids beyond the school day. How do we meet their clothing needs, their food and nutrition needs? We’d have families that were there for a couple of months, move somewhere else and then come back,” he said.

Reminiscing, Johnson said, having mainly worked at the school in Moorhead when he started at Lincoln Elementary School, the stark difference in the socioeconomic status between the school districts was eye-opening.

“At the time, Moorhead wasn’t a very diverse school system with high poverty. It really made me think about the whole child. Not just the academic needs, but it got me to really think about what things can get in the way of learning,” he said.

Fast forwarding to today’s educational settings, equity — doing their best to make sure every child, regardless of their family’s socioeconomic status, are given what they need.

“It’s not, ‘Here’s our one size fits all’ approach to education; it’s ‘how do we tailor it to help our families and students?’” he said.

Because of changes in the St. Cloud School District, he was later reassigned to Westwood Elementary School in St. Cloud.

“St. Cloud has 12 elementary schools and because of reductions and cost savings, they closed three schools. We went through that process of closing the schools and then our principals were reassigned to different locations,” he said.

Johnson remained as the elementary principal for Westwood Elementary School for four years when another opportunity arose. It made sense, he said, to apply for the open principal position at Pine Meadow Primary School in Sartell. He, Keri and their children, Megan, Hayley and Emily, lived in Sartell. All of their children attended the Sartell - St. Stephen School District, as well.

Johnson remained at Pine Meadow Elementary for eight years. During his time there, he also worked on completing his superintendent’s license. In 2014, he made another career move and was hired as superintendent for Albany Area Schools, where he remains until June 30 before he starts his position in Little Falls, July 1.

Looking forward to serving his the Little Falls School District, his home community and surrounding areas, Johnson said leaving Albany was still a difficult decision.

“The community of Albany is incredibly supportive of its schools and I look forward to a high level of engagement with the community of Little Falls,” he said.

When Johnson isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with Keri, their daughters, Megan, Hayley and Emily and their grandchildren, Hudson and Crosby. A third grandchild is on its way, too, as Hayley was in labor at the time the Morrison County Record went to print.

Johnson and Keri have two dogs, Hattie, a young Golden Retriever and Poodle mix and Piper, a Shih Tzu, that keep them on their toes.

“I love our dogs. They’re wonderful,” he said.

Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

