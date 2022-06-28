ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Shooting at Warner Robins’ Cru Lounge marks 10th Houston County homicide this year

By Micah Johnston
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

A man was killed outside of the Cru Lounge in Warner Robins off of Highway 247 South early Tuesday morning during a fight, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

24-year-old Shamair Mitchell was in the lounge when a fight broke out between him and an unknown assailant. The fight spilled into the parking lot of the lounge, where the unknown suspect fired his gun and hit Mitchell.

The incident was reported to the police department around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Mitchell was transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. He died after reaching the hospital. The shooter has not yet been identified.

Mitchell’s death marks the third homicide in Warner Robins in the past three days. Jontel Williams, 17, was fatally wounded on Thomas Boulevard Sunday night, while Jamal Colson, 31, was shot and killed in an argument outside of 7-Star Food Mart just after midnight Monday morning.

The deaths bring Houston County’s homicide total for the year to 10. The Telegraph reported on 11 homicides in Houston County in 2021.

Macon, GA
