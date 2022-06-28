TSA Officials Snag Twelfth Loaded Gun Of The Year At Boston Logan Airport

The 9mm gun that was taken from a passenger trying to board a plane at Logan Airport on Friday, June 24 Photo Credit: Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are already encroaching the total number of firearms detected at Boston Logan International Airport last year and its not even July!

This comes after officers prevented a passenger from taking a 9mm gun and 28 rounds of ammunition onto an aircraft on Friday, June 24, the agency said in a release.

TSA officers have now detected 14 firearms at Logan's security checkpoints this year, with 12 of those guns being loaded. Last year officers detected 18 firearms in total.

The agency is now reminding people about the dangers of carrying a loaded weapon through airport security especially as summer travel is expected to ramp up.

“Carelessly traveling with a loaded firearm is a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search," said Bob Allison, TSA’s federal security director for Massachusetts. "I strongly urge all gun owners to ensure they know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport.”

Travelers who violate this restriction could face fines of up to more than $13,000 depending on any mitigating circumstances, the agency adds.

Meanwhile the TSA says it's in everybody's best interest to leave the ammunition at home and keep the gun in a locked hardback case. Don't forget to declare the item at the airline check-in counter as well.

