Man On Scooter Steals Dog From Grandpa On NYC Sidewalk

Video from a security camera shows a guy on a scooter stealing a 75-year-old man's dog right in front of him in Ozone Park, Queens.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on 88th Avenue in Ozone Park when Carlos Gil was sitting outside the home enjoying the weather and that's when the Dognapper pulled up to "admire" the dog.

"When he took off on his bike, I tried to push him," Gil said in Spanish. "He rushed away, but I thought he was going to hit a pole. Because I wanted to take him out."

The mixed breed puppy named Off-White is not yet 1 year old.