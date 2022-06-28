ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

CBS4's Steve Goldstein on position battle to watch at upcoming Miami Dolphins training camp

By Steven Goldstein
 3 days ago

MIAMI - With so many new players and a new system on offense there will be numerous areas of interest to watch during Miami Dolphins training camp 2022. Perhaps the biggest competition is at the position that has had the most change, running back.

Who Starts?
The answer to the big question is still unknown but the favorite is Chase Edmonds. The Dolphins quickly signed him as a free agent after the best season of his career in Arizona.

Edmonds is 26 years old and, in Coach Mike McDaniel's scheme, he could produce even more. Besides running the ball he can also catch and block. Have to think it's Edmonds' job to lose. To be clear, if Raheem Mostert is healthy he can certainly be right there together with Edmonds.

More RB's
The Dolphins also signed the aforementioned speedster Raheem Mostert who not only was a Dolphin in 2015 but a player McDaniel knows well from their time together in San Francisco.

Simply put, Mostert can fly. He didn't participate in offseason practices while recovering from a knee injury. He recently tweeted he's close to 100%. Mostert's presence would be a big factor in Miami's offensive success in part because he knows the system so well.

Later in the offseason, Sony Michel came on board. He's won two Super Bowls, with New England and the Rams and returns to South Florida. Michel played his high school football at American Heritage in Plantation. Michel adds experience and terrific depth to the backfield.

In offseason practices undrafted free agent ZaQuandre White showed well and he could be a factor. Training camp will be huge for White.

Who's Back
Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Gerrid Doaks will have to earn a roster spot. The poor running game certainly wasn't all the fault of the running backs last season but the new faces enter camp as players this coaching staff and front office wanted.
Reps will be at a premium and to make the team the returning runners will have to show something in camp. Keep in mind that McDaniel's offense requires a fullback, which likely means one less roster spot at running back. All of the new backs were selected to fit the Dolphins' new zone running scheme.

The preseason joint practices with Tampa Bay and Philadelphia and the three preseason games will go a long way in deciding jobs and the depth chart.

