Why your job search shouldn’t take a summer vacation

It may be the start of summer, but that doesn’t mean your job search should take a vacation. While others are relaxing at the pool and hitting the beach, use this time to get ahead.

The hiring process can slow down at some companies when key stakeholders take time off, but companies are still seeking to fill open positions. And the job market remains hot with more work opportunities than ever — such as telework, hybrid and fully remote positions.

Some tips for job-seekers:

Vacation mode. If you’re not actively searching for a job, vacations can be a good time to reflect on your career goals. A getaway can offer time for some deep thinking. Figure out where you want to be in a year and lay the groundwork.

Rachel Loock poses for a portrait. Tony Richards, The Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland

Take time to explore. Use these summer months to research and explore new opportunities. That might mean reconnecting with former colleagues and alumni from your alma mater who work at organizations on your target list.

A summer refresh. Revisit and refresh your resume and LinkedIn profile, tailoring both to jobs you’re targeting. Even in a job seeker’s market, the competition can be stiff, especially for mid-level and senior-level positions. Communicating your value to an employer and differentiating yourself from other candidates is key.

Summer slowdown? The conventional wisdom is that hiring slows in the summer, and that's true to some extent, but keep tabs on new postings and be ready to apply. Opportunity favors those who are prepared. Plus, keeping an active job search throughout the summer will put you ahead of the pack come fall.

Already booked. If you land a new job this summer, but have a vacation already scheduled, be upfront about it. Employers are generally open and flexible if you let them know ahead of time.

Whether you’re diving into a new job search or taking some time to reflect on your career goals, make the most of these summer days.

Rachel Loock is a career and leadership coach with the Office of Career Services at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why your job search shouldn’t take a summer vacation