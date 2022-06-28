ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Maddie Carver receives Kara Berry Memorial Scholarship

By WV Daily News
 3 days ago
The Greenbrier County Schools Foundation in May awarded the Kara Berry Memorial Scholarship to Greenbrier East cheerleader Maddie Carver.

Carver will be attending West Virginia University to major in exercise physiology with a pre-dental focus.

This scholarship was started in 2008 in memory of Kara Berry, a former Greenbrier East High School cheerleader who tragically died in an automobile accident soon after graduation that year.

This scholarship is awarded to a senior cheerleader who will be attending a college or vocational school, and who demonstrates outstanding leadership and service at the high school. Twenty-six Greenbrier East cheerleaders have received this award since its inception.

The Greenbrier County Schools Foundation would like to thank the cheerleading program at Greenbrier East and Workers United Local 863, White Sulphur Springs for funding this scholarship.

