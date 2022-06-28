ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Howard Stern Considers Running for President to Overturn Supreme Court: ‘I’m Not F—ing Around’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OxJQ_0gOPMB8300

Click here to read the full article.

Howard Stern announced on his SiriusXM radio show that he is “not fucking around” when it comes to possibly running for president in 2024 (via Mediaite ). The radio personality said his potential presidential run hinges on Donald Trump also running in 2024, as Stern said, “I’ll beat his ass.”

“I said to [co-host] Robin [Quivers], and I hate to say this, but, but I said to her, ‘I’m actually gonna probably have to run for president now,’” Stern said following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections of abortion rights. “The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.”

Stern said he wants to get rid of the Electoral College, explaining, “The only reason I would run and I start — I went into a long-winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: One vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I’m getting rid of it. And then Robin said, ‘Well, can you do that as president?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, let’s find out!’”

“The other thing is, if I do run for president, and I’m not fucking around, I’m really thinking about it, because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” Stern added. “I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit.”

Stern previously attempted to run for New York governor in 1994 but exited the race after refusing to reveal his personal finances. He’s been widely outspoken against the Supreme Court ever since the May leak to Politico revealed with near-certainty that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

“All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies,” Stern said in May in response to the leak. “That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Robin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#Overturn Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Electoral College#This Electoral College
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Is ‘Outraged’ After Roe V Wade Is Overturned: ‘Guns Have More Rights Than Women’

Halle Berry often speaks out on what she infers as injustices — and she did it once again on Friday when she used her social media platform to rail against the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade. The Oscar winner took to her Instagram to share a blistering message to her fans after the Unites States’ highest court put an end to women’s constitutional right to abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Variety

69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy