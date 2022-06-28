ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumers Energy Foundation Awards $250K Grant To Macomb County

(CBS DETROIT) – Consumers Energy Foundation is presenting Macomb County with a $250,000 Planet Award, which will help the county double its tree canopy.

Macomb County was one of the three recipients of the Planet Awards, which are aimed to provide funding for projects that will have a significant impact on Michigan’s environment.

Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority and Oshtemo Charter Township are the other recipients of the grant funding, but Macomb County received the largest amount of funding, making it one of the largest philanthropic gifts the county has ever received.

“Consumers Energy is committed to ensuring Michigan has world-class natural resources. Our Planet Awards represent that commitment in action,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “We’re excited to support these projects and confident they will significantly help preserve Michigan’s natural beauty.”

The Green Macomb Urban Forest Partnership will use the funding to plant 1,000 trees, 1,500 native shrubs, and 40 acres of pollinator habitat throughout different cities in the county including, Shelby Township, Macomb Township, Roseville, Eastpointe, Warren, St. Clair Shores, Sterling Heights, Utica and Center Line. This planting effort will capture and treat nearly 450,000 gallons of stormwater and more than 3,000 tons of carbon each year.

