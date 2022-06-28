Official Rose Parade invite to be extended Thursday

Thursday is going to be an exciting day for the Northwoods Marching Band as they will be formally invited to participate in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade by President Amy Wainscott.

The Northwoods Marching Band is made up of marching bands from eight area schools: Antigo, Wausau East, D.C. Everest, Lakeland, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines and Three Lakes.

The high school bands will meet in the Wausau East High School auditorium at 9 a.m., followed by a rehearsal in the school parking lot from 9:15-10:15 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., once reassembled in the auditorium, the official invitation ceremony will begin. It will include the presentation of the officials invite flags, with remarks from Wainscott, retired UW Band director Mike Leckrone and local officials.

At about 11:30 a.m., the Northwoods Marching Band will rehearse, following a route from Wausau East to Horace Mann Middle School (from the high school, north on 18th Street, west on Sell Street, through the middle school parking lot and back to Wausau East.

Final remarks and dismissal will occur at 12:45 p.m.

The Northwoods Marching Band will make history on Jan. 2, 2023, when the parade will be held. Wainscott is a graduate of Northland Pines High School and has been working for several years to help assemble a first-of-its-kind all- area marching band to perform during her year as Rose Parade president.

The history-making band has been rehearsing together this summer in preparation for what will be the experience of a lifetime. During the parade, they will perform “Beautiful Wisconsin,” composed by Leckrone.

Ahead of their Tournament of Roses Parade appearance, the Northwoods Marching Band will have several opportunities to play together by participating in various 4th of July parades, including those in Antigo, Three Lakes, Eagle River, Tomahawk, Lake Tomahawk and Minocqua.

Donations for travel expenses to the 4th of July parades and the Tournament of Roses Parade are still being accepted. To contribute, contact the participating schools’ band directors.