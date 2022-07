The Mississippi abortion clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade says it will stay open until legislation forces it to close -- but that will come soon. Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says states cannot ban FDA-approved abortion pills. As CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns explains, the abortion issue is taking center stage as candidates prepare for upcoming primary elections.

