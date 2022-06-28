ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Council Of Baptist Pastors Of Detroit And Vicinity Celebrate Its Year-Long ‘Take The Shot’ Initiative

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – The Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, under the leadership of Rev Dr. Steve Bland Jr., is celebrating its year-long “Take the Shot” initiative, which was aimed at increasing the number of individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Metro Detroit.

This was in partnership with the National Guard, HONU Management Group, and the city of Detroit.

Through this initiative, 66 churches throughout the Metro Detroit area became COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites.

Because the churches acted as a safe place for community members, almost 7,000 people who were hesitant got vaccinated and also got tested at these sites.

Council Of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity says that because of how impactful this campaign was on the community, they are closing it out by “celebrating successes and giving thanks.”

