Franklin County, OH

Man accused of abduction at festival in west Franklin County

By WSYX Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The actions of volunteers and witnesses are being commended by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office which charged a man with abduction at a festival. The sheriff's office said its deputies responded to a festival in the 3500 block of Walker Road after a...

