It’s Primary Day in Illinois

(Springfield, IL) Statewide races are all set for November after the Tuesday night primary in Illinois. For Governor, incumbent JB Pritzker will square off against Republican Darren Bailey. For the open Secretary of State spot it will be Democrat Alexi Giannoulias against Republican Dan Brady. The Attorney General’s race will pit Democrat Kwame Raoul against Republican Thomas DeVore. For Comptroller, Democrat incumbent Susana Mendoza will take on Republican Shannon Teresi, and for Treasurer Democrat Michael Frerichs will square off against Republican Tom Demmer. One other statewide race will pit incumbent Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth against Republican Kathy Salvi.
Comments / 0