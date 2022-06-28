ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

It’s Primary Day in Illinois

By J. Robert Gough, Publisher
muddyrivernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — The polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Turnout is expected to be light, despite some hotly contested races on the state and federal tickets. State Senator Darren Bailey, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and entrepreneur Jesse Sullivan are the only candidates for...

muddyrivernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

After meddling in Republican primary, Pritzker lands foil in Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — As he conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin left no doubt as to who he thought the real winner was — and it wasn't a Republican. ”Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican primary for governor here in Illinois," Irvin told supporters...
AURORA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

13 Illinois laws that go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect this week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Quincy, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Quincy, IL
Elections
City
Quincy, IL
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Kwame Raoul
NBC Chicago

Who is Darren Bailey? Get to Know the Presumptive Republican Nominee for Illinois Governor

After a heated six-way race for the Republican nomination for Illinois governor, State Sen. Darren Bailey has emerged victorious, according to projections from NBC News. Bailey, one of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s fiercest critics, will now face off against the incumbent governor in November’s general election, hoping to give Illinois its third Republican governor in the last 24 years.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Primary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois Primary election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidates for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. Primary elections are traditionally held in March, but last year, state lawmakers passed a bill that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Attorney General#Republican Primary#The Final Days#Election Local#State#Democratic#Republicans#Adams County Board#River News
WTVW

Illinois counties see steady numbers at the polls

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Southern Illinois voters hit the polls on Election Day in which some counties say many voters were out early to cast their ballots. Every election is important in many residents eyes as many are glued into the republican and democratic primaries for governor. Wayne County clerk...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Primary Election Results and Other Illinois Primary News

(Springfield, IL) Statewide races are all set for November after the Tuesday night primary in Illinois. For Governor, incumbent JB Pritzker will square off against Republican Darren Bailey. For the open Secretary of State spot it will be Democrat Alexi Giannoulias against Republican Dan Brady. The Attorney General’s race will pit Democrat Kwame Raoul against Republican Thomas DeVore. For Comptroller, Democrat incumbent Susana Mendoza will take on Republican Shannon Teresi, and for Treasurer Democrat Michael Frerichs will square off against Republican Tom Demmer. One other statewide race will pit incumbent Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth against Republican Kathy Salvi.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
chicagopopular.com

GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot

After calling Chicago a hellhole, Darren Bailey now says he has hope and faith in the city. “I believe that Chicago will be the greatest city in this nation and I want to be a part of making that happen.” GOP candidate for gov also says he wants to meet with Lori Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

You Won’t Believe What This Illinois Idiot Did To Political Signs

I bet you didn't know it was a felony to do this illegal act to political signs in Illinois. I have to admit, I got a little confused for a minute. I'm so used to elections being in March and November, that I couldn't figure out why my mom was talking about the Illinois primary being in June. I was wondering why there was so much political advertising going on already. Then I remember, yes we do vote this month.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy