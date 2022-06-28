ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Virtual job fair for veterans Tuesday

By Kelly Maricle
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oafmk_0gOPJxAC00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Employers are looking to hire Iowa veterans.

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday with more than 20 employers looking to hire. Construction, medical, logistics, and administrative jobs will be available.

High prices slash gasoline use in Iowa by 7%

Veterans can also get career counseling and help with their resumes through the job fair.

Opportunities to receive support with Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance are also part of the event.

It is a free event from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and you can register to participate here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#American#Recruitmilitary#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man wins $25,000 from Iowa Lottery scratch ticket

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WHO) — A Siouxland man has won thousands of dollars through the lottery. Jesus “Danny” Gonzalez won a bingo scratch game after buying a lottery ticket at the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee in Sioux City. He claimed his $25,000 prize on Thursday in Storm Lake. The top prize of the Wild Bingo game […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy