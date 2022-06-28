Virtual job fair for veterans Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Employers are looking to hire Iowa veterans.

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are hosting a virtual job fair Tuesday with more than 20 employers looking to hire. Construction, medical, logistics, and administrative jobs will be available.

Veterans can also get career counseling and help with their resumes through the job fair.

Opportunities to receive support with Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance are also part of the event.

It is a free event from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and you can register to participate here .

