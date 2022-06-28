Bismarck man charged with burglary, assault, terrorizing

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A 37-year-old Bismarck man has been arrested on charges of burglary, terrorizing and aggravated assault following two break-ins in the capitol city Monday night.

According to Bismarck Police, the man broke into two different residences on the 1100 block of West Capitol Avenue and the 1000 block of North 4th Street within a 22-minute span.

Neither of the two victims sought medical attention after the incidents.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

