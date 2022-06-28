ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

His family service goes back to the Revolutionary War. Meet Columbus State’s interim president

By Mark Rice
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

Although the retirement date for Chris Markwood to end his seven years as president of Columbus State University is June 30, University System of Georgia vice chancellor for organizational effectiveness John Fuchko started working full-time on campus June 1 as CSU’s leadership transitions to Fuchko officially becoming interim president July 1.

Fuchko, 44, grew up in Kennesaw, where he was homeschooled K-12. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kennesaw State University, a master’s degree in business administration from Georgia State University, a master’s degree in strategic intelligence from the National Intelligence University and a doctoral degree in education from the University of Georgia.

For USG, he’s been in charge of the system’s enterprise risk management, compliance and ethics, athletics oversight, strategic implementation and accreditation. He previously worked as USG chief audit officer and vice chancellor for internal audit. He also oversaw three consolidations of USG institutions.

His other jobs have included audit and compliance positions with the USG Board of Regents and the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts.

But he’s more than a bunch of academic degrees and professional experience. So here’s the Ledger-Enquirer’s Top 5 Fun Facts about John M. Fuchko III .

12 kids

Indeed, that’s not a typo. Fuchko and his wife, Sherie, have a dozen children — no multiple births and no adoptions — ranging in age from 2 to 22.

“All ours, all one at a time,” he told the L-E. “… It’s a lot of fun.”

And it’s a family tradition. Sherie is the oldest of 10 siblings; he’s the oldest of eight.

Military service

Another family tradition is military service, dating back to the Revolutionary War for the Fuchkos.

He has served for 20 years in the National Guard and was promoted to colonel last year, commanding the Georgia Army National Guard’s 122 nd Tactical Support Detachment in Marietta.

During deployment to Iraq and training fighters against ISIS in the Middle East, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal and Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters.

Two of his siblings and two of his children serve in the Guard. His parents met as Army officers. His great-grandfather was stationed at Fort Benning.

“It’s just kind of been part of who we are,” he said.

His military training has influenced his approach as an educational leader, Fuchko said, but he isn’t fixated on rank.

“It’s the quality of your ideas, the quality of your thinking that means as much as anything,” he said. “… I might have an opinion, but it might not be the right one. So challenge me. Let’s have a conversation about it. Let’s think through it, and we’ll get to a better spot if we’re doing it that way.”

Newspaper editor

Fuchko was editor-in-chief of the campus newspaper at Kennesaw State.

“I truly appreciate the written word,” he said. “I think it’s important how you say it and when you say it and how it’s framed. It’s an art form. … I do have a respect for what journalists are called to do. … The other piece is you really have to learn about a lot of different things very quickly. And that’s helpful, particularly in this role.”

His journalism background also has informed the way he tries to communicate as a leader, Fuchko said.

“Be transparent and engage proactively, rather than wait for the bad news to come to you,” he said. “It doesn’t get better with age.”

Political activist

Fuchko was president of the student government at Kennesaw State and chaired the student advisory council for the USG Board of Regents.

And before Fuchko went to college, he helped convince officials to change the HOPE Scholarship rules to allow homeschoolers who graduate from an accredited high school program to be eligible.

That boosted his confidence in his ability to make a positive difference at a high level despite a relatively young age.

“It was really encouraging to see,” he said.

Dangerous last name

Yup, he’s well aware folks who try to say or write Fuchko are one letter away from embarrassment.

“Over the years,” he said with a smile, “people have been known to mispronounce and misspell my name.”

Comments / 1

Related
WTVM

Free medical testing to come to Muscogee County, surrounding areas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Free Health Clinics and free testing are headed to Muscogee County in the next two months, beginning on July 14 and every second Thursday after that. The Muscogee County Health District will have a van in the Courthouse Square in Lumpkin, Georgia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can receive free HIV and COVID testing, free vaccines and COVID at home-test kits.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennesaw, GA
Society
City
Kennesaw, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Education
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Columbus, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Columbus, GA
Education
Opelika-Auburn News

Tom Whatley concedes to Jay Hovey in state senate race

Incumbent Tom Whatley has conceded the Republican State Senate District 27 race to Jay Hovey. Hovey will be running against Democrat Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November. Whatley released a statement to friends, supporters and the media saying that it was in the best interest of...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Miss Auburn University: “It’s surreal representing my Auburn family on the Miss Alabama stage”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - Samford University welcomes 40 women from across the state of Alabama to the Wright Center as they compete for the title of Miss Alabama 2022. For candidate No. 28, it is more than just a competition -- it is a chance to bring the title back to the plains, a community she proudly represents. McKenzie Gay, 21, of Woodland, Alabama, began her year-long reign as Miss Auburn University back in October 2021.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State University System#Georgia State University#War#Columbus State University#Csu#Kennesaw State University#The University Of Georgia#Usg#The Usg Board Of Regents
WTVM

US Army lowers education requirement for enlisting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The US Army is dropping its high school diploma requirement. It’s the most recent announcement from the military branch. The news came after the Army had difficulty with its enlisting numbers. According to Military.com, the service announced that people could enlist without previously required education...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus METRA transportain service to Robert S Poydasheff VA Clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Consolidated Government announces the demand response transportation service to the Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic starting July 11, 2022. Thursday the city released details about the transportation service after discussing their plans to ensure people have a ride to the new clinic this past November.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Remembers Life of Community Leader, Educator

OPELIKA — Opelika lost one of its most beloved educators and community leaders with the passing of William Parker Sr. on June 22. Parker dedicated his life to educating children in the Opelika City Schools and served the community in numerous organizations, receiving many honors and awards. The educator and his wife Patsy inspired dreams in thousands of students over the years.
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
auburnvillager.com

Habitat for Humanity marks 71st house built in Auburn area

Celebrations were in store and there were many smiles shared last Saturday morning as Jessica Bufford and her son received the keys to their brand-new home in Northwest Auburn. This site marks the 71st home the Auburn-Opelika chapter of Habitat for Humanity has built in the area. Habitat for Humanity...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn Fire Department Celebrates Six Promotions

AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department announced this month the recent promotions of six firefighters to lieutenant, captain and battalion chief. The promotions took effect in May. According to Fire Chief John Lankford, firefighters must go through a rigorous assessment to determine whether they will be promoted. The assessment...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Beloved Lee County Coroner Bill Harris passes away

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Beloved Lee County Coroner Bill Harris passed away in his sleep Wednesday morning, June 29, while on a beach vacation with his family in Florida. He was 67. Harris was undergoing treatment for throat cancer, and the prognosis was good. A post-mortem is expected to be performed to determine the […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
1K+
Followers
80
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy