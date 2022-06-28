ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD Removes 2,000 Bees From Restaurant In Times Square

By Allie Gold
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dU0sp_0gOPIkyC00

2,000 bees were removed from a restaurant in New York City.

A restaurant in Times Square, NYC was swarmed by bees on Sunday! The New York Police Department’s bee unit (NYPD beekeepers) were brought in to help remove an estimated 2,000 bees that were laying on the building.

"Times Square was buzzing today! @NYPDBees was called in to safely remove 2,000 bees from a restaurant seating area near the crossroads of the world. The will now be relocated to an area where their pollenating skills will be put to good use," wrote the NYPD News on Twitter .

This isn't the first time the NYPD Bees had to be called to remove bees from buildings in NYC. Recently, 8,000 bees had to be removed from One World Trade and brought to an apple orchard.

