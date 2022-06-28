ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Cobra Kai’ Theme Song Is All in Johnny Lawrence’s Head, Says Composer Leo Birenberg

By Fred Topel
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Cobra Kai explored whatever happened to Karate Kid bully Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) . Johnny is still a little stuck in the ‘80s. He still loves hair metal bands, and reminisces about his days as Cobra Kai’s star pupil. The show’s composer, Leo Birenberg, said even the show’s theme song is just part of Johnny’s fantasy.

William Zabka | Netflix

Birenberg was on Cobra Kai star Martin Kove’s podcast, Kicking It with the Koves on Feb. 17. He shared this unique insight into the influence on the Cobra Kai theme song. Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.

This is the ‘Cobra Kai’ scene that got Leo Birenberg the job

When creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald were launching Cobra Kai on YouTube, Birenberg and Zach Robinson got rough cuts to pitch their score. They took the series premiere scene when Johnny fights the kids who are bullying Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) as their audition.

“For us, the first scene that was really important, and it was the first thing that we showed Jon, Josh, and Hayden was when Johnny beats up the kids in the parking lot,” Birenberg said on Kicking It with the Koves . “For us, the tone of the whole show musically was going to get encompassed by that fight.”

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’ Johnny/Daniel Season 4 Fight Was More Than Just a Rematch, Ralph Macchio Says

Birenberg and Robinson began by setting the Cobra Kai fight to pre-existing music.

“Zach and I love and hate to play this game where we’re like let’s imagine some other composer having scored that scene,” Birenberg said. “I think the temp was like The Bourne Identity . It was too serious for the moment because it’s a serious moment but what that type of score didn’t do was provide Johnny’s lens to it.”

Johnny Lawrence’s idea of triumphant music became the ‘Cobra Kai’ theme song

Birenberg and Robinson composed a score that embodied Johnny’s self-image. That song now plays in every episode of Cobra Kai .

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4V3eF4ibpX0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’ Star William Zabka Says Johnny Lawrence Became ‘a Brand New Character’ After the ’80s

“The thing that we’re always thinking about in every scene is whose lens are we looking through here because that’s how you can inform the audience what emotion they should be picking up on,” Birenberg said. “That scene was the first shot for us to be like this is the music that Johnny hears in his head when he thinks he’s being a badass. This is the biggest example of that. It’s also going to kick off the entire story. So we wrote this piece, it’s called ‘Strike First.’ Now it gets used as the end credits in the show so I’m sure everyone is super familiar with it.”

After ‘Strike First,’ the composers were on the right track

Birenberg remembers sweating after they sent “Strike First” to the Cobra Kai creators. Once they got their approval, it was off to the races.

“That was kind of our thesis statement,” Birenberg said. “We wrote that, sent it off, and held our breath. They loved it so from there we go pretty hard because we think we can get away with it.”

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Reveal Why Johnny Lawrence Didn’t Just Start Eagle Fang All Along

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Sister Wives star comes out as trans and reveals new name

MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
William Zabka
Person
Martin Kove
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Xolo Maridueña
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
Zach Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Composers#Netflix#Maridue A#Johnny Daniel Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

126K+
Followers
107K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy