Hammonton, NJ

16-Year-Old Hammonton, NJ Girl Has Been Missing Since June 22nd

By Eddie Davis
 3 days ago
A 16-year-old girl who lives in the Hammonton section of Winslow Township has been missing since June 22 and police and her family are asking for your help finding her. Police say...

CBS Philly

Darby Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection To Springfield Road Rage Shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Springfield Police have arrested a Darby man in connection to a road rage shooting that left a 54-year-old man dead earlier this week. Saddiq Washington, 22, is being charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and recklessly endangering another person for killing King Hua.  “This is a senseless, brutal act,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollesteimer said. Hua was killed for simply driving too slowly, according to police. The murder has neighbors in Springfield on edge. Police say the key to catching the suspect was surveillance video from an auto body shop in Drexel Hill. Washington was...
Daily Voice

Police Motorcycle Crashes On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A police motorcycle purportedly crashed on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 2 p.m. on Route 9 at Cox Cro Road n Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter had taken the officer to Jersey Shore Medical Center. An unconfirmed report said...
Rock 104.1

Mays Landing, NJ, Man Arrested, Charged With Two Counts of Attempted Murder

Authorities in Atlantic City say a man from Mays Landing has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in the city last month. 23-year-old Jerome Ford was taken into custody on Wednesday in Sicklerville and he is facing two counts of attempted murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For His Life After Being Shot By Roommate In Frankford: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Frankford has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the 40-year-old victim was shot by his roommate during an argument. It happened around 1 a.m. on Friday on the 3700 block of North Jasper Street. Police say the victim was found unconscious in front of his house. He had been shot multiple times, including in his head. The suspect remains at large. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
987thecoast.com

Report: Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on Route 49

A pedestrian was killed during a motor vehicle accident on Route 49 early Friday morning. The crash occurred in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County. NJ.com reports the victim is a 65 year old man from Vineland. The post Report: Pedestrian Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on Route 49 appeared first on...
BreakingAC

EHT police on scene of crash

Egg Harbor Township Police were on the scene of a serious crash on the Black Horse Pike on Wednesday evening. The crash was in the area of Spencer Gifts. Drivers should avoid the area. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
newtownpress.com

HARRISON TWP. EXPLOSION KILLS 1

HARRISON TWP. – An explosion at a commercial welding site left one person dead after an explosion on June 15. The explosion tore off a section of the building’s roof, and could be felt by surrounding homes and businesses. At approximately 10:40 a.m., the Harrison Township Police and...
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

