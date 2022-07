The city issued a permit June 30 for the proposed Home2 Suites by Hilton at 600 Park St. in Brooklyn at a construction cost of $13.3 million. Pinkerton & Laws Construction of Orlando Inc. is the contractor for the six-story, 100-room, almost 62,500-square-foot hotel on about an acre at Park, Rosselle and Chelsea streets next to the Jimmy John’s sandwich shop.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO