Chula Vista, CA

22-year-old man dead after a motorcycle slammed into a freeway sign in Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)

 3 days ago

A 22-year-old man lost his life after a single-vehicle accident Sunday in Chula Vista. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at around 5:40 p.m. on Interstate 5 north of H Street [...]

