The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight seasons after defeating the Boston Celtics on the road in Game 6. The team won two of those rings with Kevin Durant. On 'The Old Man and the Three Podcast'/Draymond Green Show, Draymond credited KD for their second title, saying quote: 'I don't think that team wins another championship if Kevin doesn't come.' The veteran forward went on to explain that '"teams figured us out and at that point, I don't think Steph Curry had figured out 'I'm going to get a bucket whenever I want to..' I think he was still growing into that.'" Chris Broussard reacts to Draymond's comments.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO