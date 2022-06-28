Meghan Markle Left a Sweet Message to a Charity She Worked With as a Royal — Proving She Hasn’t Totally Cut Ties With the U.K.

Meghan Markle has been doing charity work in the U.S. since she stepped down as a senior royal in 2020. Since then, she’s moved to California , but that doesn’t mean Meghan has cut ties with everyone across the pond. In fact, the Hubb Community Kitchen in the United Kingdom she worked with as a royal shared a sweet message Meghan recently sent them.

Meghan Markle worked with Hubb Community Kitchen charity as a royal

The Hubb Community Kitchen became one of the first charities Meghan worked with as a royal. It consists of women affected by the Grenfell Tower Fire in 2017.

Meghan supported the charity in several ways, including participating in a cookbook released in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex wrote the foreword for the book. She marveled at the way the survivors of the Grenfell fire united to help rebuild their community.

“I have a lifelong interest in the story of food—where it comes from, why we embrace it, and how it brings us together: the universal connection to community through the breaking of bread,” she wrote. “Within this kitchen’s walls, there exists not only the communal bond of togetherness through sharing food but also a cultural diversity that creates what I would describe as a passport on a plate: the power of a meal to take you to places you’ve never been, or transport you right back to where you came from.”

Hubb Community Kitchen revealed Duchess of Sussex left them a ‘lovely’ message recently

On June 24, 2022, the Hubb Community Kitchen shared on Facebook that Meghan had connected with them on the fifth anniversary of the tragic fire.

“Always very thoughtful, today we received a lovely voice message from the Duchess, being the 5 year anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, asking how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers,” they said (via Yahoo ). “Just being her beautiful kind self.”

Additionally, the organization posted a photo of one of Meghan’s visits in the past.

“Today is a day spent looking back, remembering and reflecting,” Hubb Community Kitchen wrote. “I just found this picture of us all, on the day our cookbook came out. The Duchess had wrapped a book for each one of us and wrote a lovely message to each lady on the first page.”

Meghan Markle still works with another U.K.-based charity

After the Duchess of Sussex stepped down as a senior royal, the monarchy stripped her of many patronages . However, in addition to Hubb Community Kitchen, Meghan Markle still works with Smart Works, another charity organization in the U.K.

Smart Works is an organization that supports women who are looking for employment by providing clothing and coaching. Meghan even created a capsule collection for the charity.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Prince Harry’s foundation, Archewell , even announced that it would “enable the creation of the Smart Works Female Unemployment Index, which will be an extremely robust study looking at unemployment issues that affect women across the U.K., with the aim of creating an annual benchmark against which progress and change can be tracked.”

