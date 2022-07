Delta Air Lines has implemented a new policy in which guests are only allowed access into its airport lounge within three hours of departure time.The policy, which was rolled out on 1 June, requires Delta Sky Club members to wait at least three hours within their departure time before accessing the club. Exceptions to the policy change include customers with layover connections or those with delayed flights, as long as members enter within three hours of their originally scheduled departure flight.Last summer, the airline reopened all of its Delta Sky Club following pandemic shutdowns. But as more workplaces adapt to...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 16 DAYS AGO