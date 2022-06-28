ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The "lemonade lady", launches Dillonades fresh-squeezed lemonade brand with her son

Dillonades are fresh-squeezed lemonades with real chunks of fruit inside the bottle.

CEO Tiffany Green named the brand after her 14-year-old son, Dillon.

They work together making a half dozen flavor combinations from original lemonade, to tropical, to berry berry.

Aside from the fresh fruit, they stick to the classic recipe of nothing more than fresh-squeezed lemons, water, and a little sugar.

Tiffany and Dillon started Dillonades in the summer of 2020.

It began with home deliveries, which turned into opportunities for pop-up shops.

You can now find Dillonades at supermarkets, delis, and cafes around the city.

Look for Dillonades stands this summer on the Atlantic City boardwalk and in the Cherry Hill Mall.

