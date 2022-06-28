ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana’s new solar farm rules don’t apply to most existing solar farms

By Wesley Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6hbv_0gOPHiEx00

A bill proposing a tax credit for the purchase and installation of solar energy systems in Louisiana failed to advance Tuesday from the House Ways and Means Committee. (Wes Muller/La. Illuminator)

A new law enacted to prevent “orphan” solar energy farms in Louisiana contains a carve-out that exempts most of the current solar farm projects in the state.

House Bill 655 , sponsored by Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, R-Lafyatette, establishes decommissioning regulations for utility-scale solar projects, requiring companies to pay permitting fees and purchase a bond payable to the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources as financial collateral in the event that the company abandons the project without restoring the land to its original condition.

The bill stems from a problem lawmakers decades ago failed to foresee with the oil and gas industry. Thousands of abandoned oil wells , many of them leaking contaminants into the environment, are scattered across the state after the companies that owned them went bankrupt or walked away because the wells did not produce enough. Unable to identify or track down the previous owners, state authorities have been forced to stick taxpayers with the cleanup bill.

It’s a situation current lawmakers don’t want to see repeated as the renewable energy sector, including wind and solar, continues to expand in Louisiana and across the globe. Coussan’s bill received unanimous support in both chambers of the Legislature, and Gov. John Bel Edwards signed it into law last week.

“We’re looking at it from the context of the oil and gas industry background that we have and making sure that we have the financial security in place to decommission these sites if and when these contracts become void and they have thousands of acres of solar panels out there,” Coussan said when he presented the bill on the House floor April 19.

One provision of the new law that has some solar industry professionals asking questions exempts any solar projects that utility companies such as Entergy and Cleco own, giving them an additional financial advantage over smaller, independent companies. All five solar plants currently in Louisiana and most currently in the planning stage will be exempt from the law, which takes effect Aug. 2.

Sen. Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzales, voiced concern with the bill during debate in the Senate Natural Resources Committee on May 17.

“It looks like we’re treating people differently,” Lambert said.

Sen. Bret Allain, who co-authored the bill, explained that the state has good reason to treat independent solar companies differently because they are not subject to the same level of oversight as utility companies, which are regulated by government bodies. Allain said utility companies have a more permanent presence in the state.

“Utilities are here,” Allain said. “They have assets here. They ain’t going anywhere. They’re not going to go bankrupt – even the co-ops… But when it comes to third parties that’s generating electricity, would you have trusted if Enron would have been here doing this?”

However, the law also treats certain utility companies differently. Terrence Chambers, who runs the University of Louisiana-Lafayette’s research-based solar farm , pointed out that the law does not expressly exempt Lafayette Utility Systems in the same way it does for Entergy New Orleans even though both companies are municipally regulated.

Lafayette Utility Systems Director Jeffrey Stewart pointed out that another provision of the law provides an exemption if the utility has a decommissioning guarantee written into the lease with the landowner. So although his company is not specifically exempt like Entergy New Orleans, Stewart said he believes Lafayette Utility Systems could qualify for an exemption by taking such actions.

“The specific terms of this law detail the requirements of those not under [Public Service Commission]  or New Orleans jurisdiction,” Stewart said. “From all that we read and from our discussions with the legislators, there is a level playing field, and we believe fairness and equity have been applied.”

While Chambers said decommissioning bonds are a good thing for the industry, he said the cost should include offsets from the salvage value of the solar panels and their steel racks, which are a “huge part” of the cost.

The law gives the Department of Natural Resources broad rule-making authority regarding how it will calculate the bond amounts, but it does not require DNR to include salvage value in its calculation.

After several solar company representatives testified to this point at the Senate committee hearing, Lambert proposed an amendment that would have required salvage value to be factored into the bond cost, but the proposal failed.

Austin Scheffy, chief investment officer of Heelstone Renewable Energy, told lawmakers that without such a requirement, the law would create a level of uncertainty that the solar industry does not face in other states such as Texas and Mississippi.

If the Department of Natural Resources should adopt best practices from other states, the bonds should not be very expensive, Chambers said.

The post Louisiana's new solar farm rules don't apply to most existing solar farms appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Gov. Edwards finishes bill signings, vetoes for the 2022 session

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed his last batch of bills from the 2022 legislative session into law and used his veto pen on six proposals Monday.  The governor announced this week his signing of bills related to infrastructure, education, criminal law and civil liability, among others. He also rejected measures on elections, charter schools and […] The post Gov. Edwards finishes bill signings, vetoes for the 2022 session appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

AG Landry letter to doctors on abortion amounts to political ‘horseplay’

A thoughtful reminder came from the desk of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry ahead of  the 4th of July weekend. He shared a list of summer swimming safety tips, mindful of the number of people whose holiday plans include time in the water. His advice – wear lifejackets, never swim alone, avoid horseplay – will […] The post AG Landry letter to doctors on abortion amounts to political ‘horseplay’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Expect abortion to remain a campaign issue, consultants say

Voters in Louisiana are used to the tell-tale signs of a contentious election showing up in their mailbox: a report card deeming candidate A more “pro-life,” a derragtory post card declaring candidate B as bad as a liberal.  For almost 50 years, Republicans have campaigned on anti-abortion messages. The foe of Roe v. Wade, which […] The post Expect abortion to remain a campaign issue, consultants say appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana among states where abortion was declining before Supreme Court ruling

A recent survey from the Guttmacher Institute documented an 8% rise in the number of abortions performed in the U.S. from 2017 to 2020, reversing what had been a nearly three-decade decline in women opting to terminate their pregnancies. But a closer look at the findings, drawn from a comprehensive survey of every known facility […] The post Louisiana among states where abortion was declining before Supreme Court ruling appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Supreme Court blocks judge from drawing Louisiana’s congressional map

Just one day before a federal judge planned to enact a new congressional map with two majority-Black districts in Louisiana, the U.S. Supreme Court granted a last-minute stay of her ruling. It means the map that will be used for this fall’s elections is the version Republican legislative leaders created that the judge ruled was racially […] The post Supreme Court blocks judge from drawing Louisiana’s congressional map appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

AG Landry’s beef with Zuckerberg over election grants sent back to trial court

The Louisiana Supreme Court has upheld an appellate court ruling to reverse the dismissal of a lawsuit that Attorney General Jeff Landry filed against a nonprofit organization that tried to donate money to election officials across the state to pay for tents, water, signs and other basic supplies they needed to hold the 2020 presidential […] The post AG Landry’s beef with Zuckerberg over election grants sent back to trial court appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

After overturning Roe, what’s next for anti-abortion groups?

After 50 years of organizing from the bottom to the top of the ballot to put their preferred candidates in office, America’s anti-abortion movement has become the dog that caught the car: Roe v. Wade has been overturned.  While anti-abortion groups rejoiced at the news of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, allowing abortion bans in […] The post After overturning Roe, what’s next for anti-abortion groups? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

School discipline needs an overhaul. We can start by banning corporal punishment.

For generations, Louisiana has refused to end the barbaric practice of hitting kids in schools. That refusal leads to more than 2,600 children being hit every year as a school disciplinary practice. This year, it felt like the tide might finally turn. A bill to ban the practice was introduced by Rep. Stephanie Hilferty for […] The post School discipline needs an overhaul. We can start by banning corporal punishment. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

LGBTQ community in Louisiana wants more support than they had growing up

For Steven Knight, growing up Black, queer and Christian in Shreveport meant facing resistance toward who he was from conflicting parts of his community. His church told him gay people are going to go to hell. Black culture told him “being gay is a white thing,” he said. The media’s representation of masculinity in his […] The post LGBTQ community in Louisiana wants more support than they had growing up appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana abortion ban temporarily lifted by New Orleans judge

A state district judge in New Orleans on Monday temporarily lifted Louisiana’s abortion ban until July 8, when the court will consider a legal challenge to the ban from a Shreveport abortion clinic, the clinic’s administrator and a medical student abortion rights organization based at Tulane University. “Hoping to start procedures again tomorrow. We have […] The post Louisiana abortion ban temporarily lifted by New Orleans judge appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana OB-GYN residents train at an abortion clinic. Now where will they go?

Most obstetrics and gynecology medical residents in Louisiana train at a Shreveport abortion clinic. Now, it’s not clear where they will get that surgical instruction when most abortions likely become illegal in Louisiana and the clinic is shut down.  “We are looking to set up another opportunity for this training somewhere, whatever that is or […] The post Louisiana OB-GYN residents train at an abortion clinic. Now where will they go? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Baton Rouge abortion clinic resumes appointments, drawing the ire of protestors

Granted a brief reprieve from Louisiana’s strict abortion ban, Delta Clinic in Baton Rouge, one of three abortion clinics in the state, resumed providing abortions Tuesday.  Nearly a dozen clinic escorts, clad in rainbow striped vests, paced the parking lot outside the clinic. The small lot was flanked on either side by anti-abortion protestors.  Despite […] The post Baton Rouge abortion clinic resumes appointments, drawing the ire of protestors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Abortions up to 6 weeks of pregnancy can temporarily resume in Texas, judge rules

AUSTIN, Texas — Abortions up to about six weeks in pregnancy can resume at some clinics in Texas for now after a Harris County District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order Tuesday that blocks an abortion ban that was in place before Roe v. Wade. “It is a relief that this Texas state court […] The post Abortions up to 6 weeks of pregnancy can temporarily resume in Texas, judge rules appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

What Louisiana elected officials are saying about abortion after the Supreme Court’s ruling

Elected officials have weighed in with their opinions Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion, and paved the way for a new statewide ban on the procedure in Louisiana. Here is some of what they had to say: Gov. John Bel Edwards, Democrat: “I […] The post What Louisiana elected officials are saying about abortion after the Supreme Court’s ruling appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana bans abortion after Supreme Court ruling

Louisiana automatically banned almost all abortion in the state after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision Friday morning. The state’s three abortion clinics – in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport – stopped administering abortions within hours of the court’s decision. “We are suspending performing abortions as we decide our […] The post Louisiana bans abortion after Supreme Court ruling appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Baton Rouge residents speak out against Louisiana abortion ban

Ten years ago, Jennifer McMorris, a Louisiana resident from Mobile, Alabama, was pressured by her boyfriend at the time to drink until she blacked out. “I just remember passing out and waking up in the morning and thinking, ‘Why am I naked?’” she said. “Six weeks later, after he had been deployed, I was pregnant […] The post Baton Rouge residents speak out against Louisiana abortion ban appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

‘It’s basically a race’: 3 courts consider future of Louisiana’s congressional districts

The legal battle to determine the boundaries of Louisiana’s congressional districts is now taking place simultaneously at all three levels of the federal judiciary, and the parties involved are fighting on multiple fronts. The decision comes down to whether Black voters will hold a majority in one or two of the state’s six U.S. House […] The post ‘It’s basically a race’: 3 courts consider future of Louisiana’s congressional districts appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Former Louisiana House speaker part of $9 million swampland deal at taxpayer expense

The state of Louisiana has set aside $9 million to buy 2,000 acres of swampland in St. James and Lafourche parishes that is partly owned by Charles DeWitt, a former House speaker and Public Service Commissioner.  State government is making the purchase for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, which intends to use the property […] The post Former Louisiana House speaker part of $9 million swampland deal at taxpayer expense appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Gov. Edwards vetoes education savings account, anti-vaccine bills

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday he has vetoed 17 bills from the regular legislative session, his most extensive list of rejections to date. The spurned proposals include two that would have redirected state education money for struggling public school students and others that took aim at the governor’s pandemic policy.  Notably not on the […] The post Gov. Edwards vetoes education savings account, anti-vaccine bills appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

In Louisiana, an abortion clinic anxiously waits for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling

SHREVEPORT – On a Thursday morning in mid-June, every parking space in the Hope Medical Group for Women parking lot was claimed by a car with either a Louisiana or Texas license plate. A brown fence surrounding the abortion clinic provides some privacy, obscuring the faces of people going in and out of the building. […] The post In Louisiana, an abortion clinic anxiously waits for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

