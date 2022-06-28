ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine to start electricity trading with EU neighbors

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ukraine will start trading electricity with neighboring European countries later this week as it continues to move away from Russia’s sphere of influence, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) said on Tuesday.

The Belgian-based association, which represents dozens of transmission system operators in Europe, said the first phase of commercial exchanges is set to begin on June 30 following the synchronization of power systems in March.

Following the Russian invasion, engineers linked Ukraine to the continental grid to allow the country to decouple its power system from Russia. Moldova was also synchronized with the continental system.

ENTSO-E, whose 39 members operate the world’s largest interconnected electrical grid, said commercial exchanges with the Ukrainian and Moldovan power systems will start on the interconnection between Ukraine and Romania.

Trade on other interconnections (Ukraine-Slovakia, Ukraine-Hungary, and Moldova-Romania) is expected to start at a later stage, with capacity set to 100 megawatts in the first phase, ENTSO-E said.

ENTSO-E said in March that the move will help maintain the stability of the Ukrainian and Moldovan power systems.

Ukraine and Moldova were previously part of the Integrated Power System that also includes Russia and Belarus. This made Ukraine dependent on Russia’s grid operator despite there having been no electricity trade between the two countries for years.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Eu#Belgian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Caspian nations reaffirm pledge to keep foreign armies out

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the other four countries along the Caspian Sea on Wednesday reaffirmed their shared commitment to keep foreign militaries out of the region. The presidents of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan met in Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat, for...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

McConnell warns Dems of fallout for reviving Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened Thursday to derail a bill designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States if Democrats revive their stalled package of energy and economic initiatives. The rejuvenation of the Democratic reconciliation package, central to President Joe Biden’s agenda is far...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

High up in Turkish valleys, Afghan shepherds dream of home

In Turkish mountains so high the silver clouds almost touch the top of his head, the homesick Afghan shepherd prepares his baaing flock for a good shear. But although 29-year-old Suleyman Ezam had not seen his Afghan wife and two little children for four years, says he will miss working as a shepherd in the Turkish mountains with his dogs.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Strong earthquake kills 5 in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Five people were killed and 44 others injured in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in southern Iran on Saturday, state television reported. Rescue teams were deployed near the epicenter, Sayeh Khosh village, which is home to around 300 people in Hormozgan province, some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of the capital, Tehran, the report said.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

964K+
Followers
467K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy