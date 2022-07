A chemicals manufacturer is replacing its retiring CEO with its current president. The board of directors at Grand Rapids-based Haviland Enterprises said Monday, June 27, it appointed Meg Post as president and CEO, following her promotion to president last fall. Effective July 1, Post will take over for Mike Karasiewicz, who is retiring after serving as Haviland’s president and CEO since 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO