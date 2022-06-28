ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Body found inside car trunk

By Christy Simeral
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418xYQ_0gOPGgwM00

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating a body found inside a car trunk in the Mountain View neighborhood.

Sanitation workers cleaning alleys in the area made the discovery shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday in the east alley in the 500 block of 45th Street, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release.

Officers arrived and found the body wrapped in a blanket inside the trunk of a blue 2019 Honda Insight. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate due to the suspicious nature of the death.

Seized Russian oligarch’s $300M yacht docks in San Diego

“It appears the most likely scenario is that the person died elsewhere, but the body was transported and left in the alley inside the vehicle,” Lt. Sharki said.

Authorities have identified the man but have not released his name. He was 42 years old.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Man hit by SUV suffers life-threatening injuries

SAN DIEGO – A 55-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV Thursday while walking in Mission Valley West, local authorities said. About 9:30 p.m., the man was traveling eastbound along the north shoulder of the westbound lane of Hotel Circle South, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
chicagopopular.com

San Diego: Strange Incident

San Diego (CP): Strange Incident: The Police received a report of a woman that was purposely hit by a female driver at the 2200 blk of Imperial Ave. The caller also told the Police that the woman was dragged by the car. Police then were called to a fight involving several women in the parking lot of a restaurant at the 2500 block of Imperial Ave, across the street from the SDPD Central Substation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 8 Kills One Man [San Diego, CA]

Male Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Waring Road. According to the police, the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m., on the westbound lanes of the freeway near Waring Road. Investigators said a woman driving a white Mercedes-Benz sedan attempted to avoid the man walking on the freeway by applying...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#The Sdpd Homicide Unit#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS LA

Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing yacht, crashing it into other boats in Newport Harbor

The San Diego man who police say stole a yacht in Newport Harbor and took it on a destructive joyride is reportedly on the lam.An arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Joel Praneet Siam after he failed to show for a court hearing Wednesday. The judge in his case declared him a fugitive, according to the Los Angeles Times.Siam was arrested in March after allegedly stealing a 60-foot yacht and crashing it into several other boats in Newport Harbor. Authorities say the boat was being serviced and had the keys on board when it was stolen. The accused joyrider had pleaded not guilty to several charges -- including grand theft, battery with serious injury, and felony vandalism – and had been released after posting $50,000 bail. He had been scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing this week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Antique Chevy truck stolen from family after 50 years

SAN DIEGO — A Mission Valley man is looking for his classic pickup truck, which was stolen last week from a parking lot in front of his condo off Mission Center Road. Joel Baumbaugh said the truck has been in his family for 50 years and has about one million miles on it. The engine has been replaced three times.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Man's Body Wrapped in Blanket Found in Car Trunk in Mountain View

A 42-year-old man found inside the trunk of a car in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego likely died elsewhere but the body was taken to the alley and left inside the vehicle, police said Monday. The San Diego Police Department Communications Center received a call at approximately 7:07...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Runs Down San Diego Neighbor With Car, Killing Her: SDPD

A Valencia Park woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of murdering a neighbor following an argument by running her down with a vehicle. Patrol officers responding to a report of a woman lying in a traffic lane in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue found the 29-year-old victim unconscious in the roadway shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

DUI Driver Who Killed Four Pedestrians in Escondido Sentenced

A north county woman has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing four pedestrians in a May 2020 DUI crash in Escondido. As part of a plea bargain, Ashley Rene Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter. She could have faced 60 years to life in prison without the plea arrangement.
ESCONDIDO, CA
onscene.tv

Rechargeable Battery Starts a Garage Fire | Chula Vista

06.27.2022 | 4:07 AM | CHULA VISTA – Firefighters responded to a fire inside of a garage and discovered the residents attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose. The firefighters quickly attacked the fire and were able to put it out. Some smoke got into the...
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy