ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Relation between dry eye and myopia based on tear film breakup time, higher order aberration, choroidal thickness, and axial length

By Debabrata Hazra
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe purpose of this study was to investigate the association between dry eye disease (DED) and myopia by evaluating higher order aberrations (HOAs) and choroidal thickness (CT). We recruited 72 myopic children with DED symptoms (mean age 12.8Â years), measured the tear film breakup time (TBUT), corneal/intraocular/total ocular HOAs, CT, and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Functional screening reveals HORMAD1-driven gene dependencies associated with translesion synthesis and replication stress tolerance

HORMAD1 expression is usually restricted to germline cells, but it becomes mis-expressed in epithelial cells in ~60% of triple-negative breast cancers (TNBCs), where it is associated with elevated genomic instability (1). HORMAD1 expression in TNBC is bimodal with HORMAD1-positive TNBC representing a biologically distinct disease group. Identification of HORMAD1-driven genetic dependencies may uncover novel therapies for this disease group. To study HORMAD1-driven genetic dependencies, we generated a SUM159 cell line model with doxycycline-inducible HORMAD1 that replicated genomic instability phenotypes seen in HORMAD1-positive TNBC (1). Using small interfering RNA screens, we identified candidate genes whose depletion selectively inhibited the cellular growth of HORMAD1-expressing cells. We validated five genes (ATR, BRIP1, POLH, TDP1 and XRCC1), depletion of which led to reduced cellular growth or clonogenic survival in cells expressing HORMAD1. In addition to the translesion synthesis (TLS) polymerase POLH, we identified a HORMAD1-driven dependency upon additional TLS polymerases, namely POLK, REV1, REV3L and REV7. Our data confirms that out-of-context somatic expression of HORMAD1 can lead to genomic instability and reveals that HORMAD1 expression induces dependencies upon replication stress tolerance pathways, such as translesion synthesis. Our data also suggest that HORMAD1 expression could be a patient selection biomarker for agents targeting replication stress.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Investigating the role of heat shock protein 47 in fibrosis in Crohn's disease

Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC) are chronic inflammatory disorders of the gastrointestinal tract that share similar genetic risk factors. However, while fibrotic stricture of the intestine is a major characteristic of CD; it is rarely observed in UC. Deposition of collagen in the extracellular matrix contributes to the formation of fibrotic strictures in CD, but the underlying mechanisms are unknown. In the present study, we found that heat shock protein 47 (HSP47), a stress-response protein that acts as a molecular chaperone during the processing and secretion of collagen, expressed in the intestinal tissue from patients with CD. Serum HSP47 levels and anti-HSP47 antibody titers were significantly higher in patients with CD than in those with UC. Furthermore, anti-HSP47 antibody levels correlated significantly with fibrosis in CD. In addition, HSP47 inhibition significantly suppressed collagen production in fibroblasts in vitro. These findings suggest that HSP47 is a biomarker for differentiating fibrotic from non-fibrotic forms of CD. Additionally, we propose that HSP47 could be a potential target for treating fibrosis in patients with CD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Rest-activity rhythms and tract specific white matter lesions in older adults at risk for cognitive decline

White matter lesions (WMLs) are common in older adults and represent an important predictor of negative long-term outcomes. Rest-activity rhythm disturbance is also common, however, few studies have investigated associations between these factors. We employed a novel AI-based automatic WML segmentation tool and diffusion-weighted tractography to investigate associations between tract specific WML volumes and non-parametric actigraphy measures in older adults at risk for cognitive decline. The primary non-parametric measures of interest were inter-daily stability (IS), intra-daily variability and relative amplitude, with the anterior thalamic radiation (ATR), superior longitudinal fasciculus (SLF) and inferior longitudinal fasciculus (ILF) selected as tracts of interest. One hundred and eight participants at risk for cognitive decline (classified as experiencing subjective or objective cognitive decline) were included (mean age"‰="‰68.85 years, SD"‰="‰8.91). Of the primary non-parametric measures of interest, results showed that lower IS was associated with a greater likelihood of higher WML burden in the ATR (OR"‰="‰1.82, 95% CI [1.12,3.15]). Analysis of secondary non-parametric measures revealed later onset of the least active period to be associated with greater likelihood of high WML burden in the SLF (OR"‰="‰1.55, 95% CI [1.00,2.53]) and increased activity during the least active 5-h period to be associated with a greater likelihood of high whole-brain WML burden (OR"‰="‰1.83, 95% CI [1.06,3.47]). This study shows integrity of the ATR and SLF, and overall WML burden is linked to altered rest-activity rhythms in older adults at risk for cognitive decline, with those demonstrating altered rest-activity rhythms showing 50%-80% higher odds of having high WML burden.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Genetic Study Shows Cholesterol-Lowering Statins May Increase the Risk of Cataracts

Statins, a drug used to lower LDL (“bad cholesterol”) are taken by more than 40 million Americans. In fact, they are the most common drug class of prescriptions in the United States. Some of the most common statins include atorvastatin, lovastatin, pravastatin, fluvastatin, rosuvastatin, simvastatin, and pitavastatin going by brand names like Lipitor, Crestor, Lescol XL, Altoprev, Livalo, Pravachol, Ezallor, Zocor, and Zypitamag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Eye#Girls And Boys#Eye Drops#Eye Disease#Choroid#Ded#Ct#Tbut#Vision L
BBC

Bowel cancer: How to check your poo

Dame Deborah James, who has died from bowel cancer at the age of 40, told everyone to check their poo as part of her campaign to raise awareness of the disease. We answer the questions that many are asking about one of the most common types of cancer in the UK.
CANCER
Nature.com

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
Allure

The New Eyelid Lift: Upneeq (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution)

A flick of white eyeliner. A pump of an eyelash curler. These are noble ways to look more awake, but Upneeq® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), a prescription eye drop, makes them seem like child’s play. Upneeq temporarily lifts eyelids that have drooped due to acquired ptosis, damage of the eyelid muscle that can happen with age. The condition is most common after age 40, but some oculoplastic specialists are seeing it in younger adults, which some think may be caused by the constant eye strain of staring at screens.
HEALTH
WWD

The Drain Game: The Boom in Lymphatic Drainage

Click here to read the full article. A search on TikTok for #lymphaticdrainage rings in at 218.4 million and counting posts. Even the influencer Tinx has utilized the popular terminology known for the removal of stagnant fluids, releasing toxins and boosting circulation. In Tinx’s case, on her TikTok account, she’s lying upside down with her legs flush up against the wall reciting the benefits of lymphatic drainage. She’s not the only one singing the invisible system’s praises. The methods practiced by lymphatic practitioners are meant to assist essential functions like sleep, digestion, detoxification, collagen production, anxiety relief and optimized mobility, which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Outcomes of screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy at the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital: 2 years' audit

The Royal College of Ophthalmologists has produced guidelines for screening for hydroxychloroquine retinopathy. New imaging modalities had suggested an increased prevalence of retinopathy compared with previous reports. The aim of this study is to identify the real-life prevalence of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy in patients attending Manchester Royal Eye Hospital screening service over a 2-year period using The RCOphth diagnostic criteria.
HEALTH
Nature.com

New concept of pulse irregularity for the detection of atrial fibrillation during blood pressure measurement

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an important factor contributing to the hospitalization burden associated with embolic stroke and heart failure [1]. Hypertension is the major etiologic factor of comorbid AF. Optimal management of blood pressure (BP) is thus important for the prevention of AF [2]. In addition, the early detection of silent AF in hypertensive patients is very important [3, 4]. However, even a detailed assessment using long-term electrocardiographic (ECG) monitoring has limited ability to detect paroxysmal AF [5]. Indeed, the majority of asymptomatic AF patients are diagnosed at annual health check-up examinations.
JAPAN
Nature.com

Folic acid effect on homocysteine, sortilin levels and glycemic control in type 2 diabetes mellitus patients

The present study aimed to determine the folic acid supplement (FAS) effects on serum homocysteine and sortilin levels, glycemic indices, and lipid profile in type II diabetic patients. Method. A double-blind randomized controlled clinical trial have been performed on 100 patients with T2DM randomly divided into two groups that received...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

Why Sanofi Shares Are Falling Today

The FDA has placed Sanofi SA's SNY Phase 3 studies of tolebrutinib in multiple sclerosis and myasthenia gravis on partial clinical hold. New enrollment in the U.S. is paused, and participants in the U.S. who have been in the trial for fewer than 60 days shall suspend the study drug.
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

This Tesla-inspired electric scooter looks amazing, but there's one problem

New electric scooter company bo Mobility has unveiled its slick flagship electric scooter inspired by Tesla and VanMoof, designed by ex-Formula One engineers. Although this is the company’s first foray into e-scooters, it’s packed with innovative tech, starting with its rigid curved frame and steering technology that could make it one of the best electric scooters yet.
BICYCLES
Phys.org

Increasing heat waves affect up to half a billion people

Climate change is a reality and extremely high temperatures have been reported by India and Pakistan in the spring. In a new scientific journal article, researchers from the University of Gothenburg, amongst others, paint a gloomy picture for the rest of the century. Heat waves are expected to increase, affecting up to half a billion people every year. In turn, they can lead to food shortages, deaths and refugee flows when the heat reaches levels that exceed what humans can tolerate. But this does not have to happen if measures are put in place to reach the Paris Agreement targets, the researchers say.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Zinc nutritional status, mood states and quality of life in diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome: a case"“control study

Zinc is an important trace element for structure, and regulation in the central nervous system, as well as the gut homeostasis. There are several mental disorders associated with zinc deficiency. The relationship between zinc nutritional status with mood states and quality of life (QoL) in diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D) has not been studied yet. This case"“control study aimed to investigate the association between zinc nutritional status with mood states and QoL in IBS-D patients. Sixty-one newly diagnosed patients with IBS-D and 61 matched healthy controls were enrolled. Dietary zinc intakes and serum zinc levels were measured. Mood states and QoL were evaluated by validated questionnaires. Logistic regression was used to estimate the odds of IBS-D in relation to zinc deficiency. Decreased serum zinc levels were observed in the IBS-D group than in the controls (p"‰="‰0.001). There were higher scores of depression (p"‰="‰0.014), anxiety (p"‰="‰0.005), and stress (p"‰="‰0.001) among IBS-D patients. Moreover, overall QoL, physical and psychological health were lower in IBS-D patients compared to the controls (p"‰<"‰0.001). "Food avoidance" had the lowest, while the "relationship" had the highest score among the patients (51.09"‰Â±"‰26.80 and 78.14"‰Â±"‰23.30, respectively). Dietary zinc intake was positively correlated with psychological health in the controls (r"‰="‰0.295, p"‰="‰0.022) and with body image in the patients (r"‰="‰0.266, p"‰="‰0.044). According to the logistic regression, zinc deficiency was not significantly associated with odds of IBS-D. Findings show that zinc deficiency may be associated with some parameters of IBS-D. Further clinical studies are needed to explore the causal relationship between zinc status and IBS pathogenesis.
HEALTH
Digital Trends

Sleep pods are coming for passengers flying economy

Economy passengers who break into a cold sweat at the mere thought of a long-haul flight will be delighted to learn that things are finally changing. Air New Zealand confirmed this week that it will be launching its first “Skynest” sleep pods with the new Dreamliner jets joining its fleet in 2024.
NEW ZEALAND
Nature.com

Author Correction: The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25478-7, published online 13 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained two instances of an error in the methods section, which incorrectly read '"¦using the CHARMM software (v. 43a1)'. The correct version states '(v. 45b1)' in place of '(v. 43a1)'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Yes, the number of Covid cases in the UK is rising – but that is no cause for alarm

Four months ago, the UK took the decision to end all remaining legal Covid-19 restrictions, becoming the first major country in the world to do so. While some said it was too soon and that it would lead to a surge in cases, hospitalisations and deaths, this has thankfully not been the case. Instead, we have replaced the protection from lockdowns with the protection from science in the power of vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy